Nashville, TN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:

9-3-8, Wild:

(nine, three, eight; Wild: zero)

