Marie Howard-Murphy, Rockwood
Mrs. Marie Howard-Murphy, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 31, 1955, in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard “Bill” Scott, Sr. and Louise Elizabeth Scott; husband, Ford “Pat” Murphy; and sister, Imogene Findley.
Nina Gail Hembree, Clinton
Nina Gail Hembree, age 78 of Clinton, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, August 27th, 2022. Nina was a member of the Red Hat Society, specifically the Tennessee Sassy Red Hatters. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Claxton but enjoyed visiting several other churches in the area. Every summer, at the Anderson County Fair, Nina volunteered to work in the flower department. She enjoyed it very much. Nina loved her pets, crafting, gardening, TN football, shopping, watching musicals, and making handmade blankets to give to family members and friends.
Opal Mae Gill, Heiskell
Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born in Anderson County to Willie and Cora Smith and was raised in the Dutch Valley Community in Clinton, TN. She attended Clinton High School and later retired as the Supervisor of School Nutrition for Anderson County Schools. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Barbara Kay Easter, Rockwood
Mrs. Barbara Kay Easter, age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her fur babies and her family and will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Treadway and Evelyn Hickey, her husband, David Easter, brother, Ronnie Treadway, brothers-in-law, Tommy Crabtree, and Wayne Crabtree.
Lavada Hicks Robbins, 92, Clinton
Lavada Hicks Robbins was Born June 4, 1930, in Skelton, WV. Lavada was a published author of Poetry and 2 fictional books. She loved music and wrote several songs. She was a child of God, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lafollette. Preceded in death by:. Father and...
Lenora Cottrell, 96, Oak Ridge
Lenora Cottrell, age 96 of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. She was born August 22, 1926, in Topton, North Carolina to the late Jessy and Oden Matheson. Lenora was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life she loved gardening, her flowers, cooking, holidays spent with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow D. Cottrell; brothers, Floyd, Ray, and Carroll Matheson; sister, Aletha George.
Norma Jean King Harris, Kingston
Norma Jean King Harris of Kingston, TN passed through Heaven’s Gate on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born August 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jess Kelsey Douglas and Eunice Ardella Douglas of Harlan, Kentucky. Above all things, Jean was a follower of Jesus. She spent her life sharing and teaching the gospel to all those she came to know. Jean was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston, where she was a devoted leader in both WMU and Missions. Jean also served as a missionary with the International Missions Board in South Africa and through FBC Kingston in Venezuela, Mexico, and multiple other North American mission sites. In her later years, she was dedicated to the Jail Ministries in East TN where she was instrumental in leading Bible study.
Kory Robert Jones, 29
Kory Robert Jones was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. He was the best surprise, born on August 11th, 1993 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Kory grew to be a strong-willed and bold man. He was always quick to help, to challenge, and to make you laugh. He loved his family and God fiercely and will be especially remembered as an amazing dad and uncle. Kory passed from this earth to the peace of Heaven on August 22nd, 2022.
Dr. Charles David “Chuck” Scott, 92, Oak Ridge
Dr. Charles David “Chuck” Scott, 92, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was a former research engineer, research and development director, educator, and professional leader, in addition to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born October 24, 1929, in Chaffee, Missouri, he was the son of Charles P. and Alma K. Scott. He spent his boyhood in Missouri and received his BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri in 1951. He served on active duty as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army National Guard for three years from 1951-1953. He joined the staff of the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge in 1953, and then transferred to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in 1957, where he was a member of the Chemical Technology Division.
Shelby Jean Sexton, Caryville
Shelby Jean Sexton, age 85, of Caryville, TN, passed away at Tennova North in Powell, TN surrounded by family on Friday, August 26th, 2022. Shelby was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. She was a very faithful Christian, and she loved reading her bible daily. Game nights with her family was the light of her life, and she always won. She enjoyed playing her guitar, going antique shopping, and collecting antiques. In her free time, she loved to garden, work wordsearch puzzles, and watch westerns. Shelby will be remembered as a good wife, mother, and grandmother.
Joye Camille Fulson, Wartburg
Joye Camille Fulson, age 51 peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, surrounded by her devoted family. Joye was born on January 13, 1971, to Patricia & Ellis Lyles. Joye never met a stranger and had love to give. She will always be remembered by the...
Karen Sue McIntosh
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Karen Sue McIntosh of Knoxville, Tennessee. Karen was born May 7, 1952, in Knoxville, and passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence Elbert McIntosh, and Clara Mae Woods...
Grandparents Day Open House at the Oak Ridge Senior Center
Area seniors are encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, family and/or friends to the Oak Ridge Senior Center to see the fun activities that go on every day. There will be games, crafts, and snacks that both adults and children will enjoy. The event is free, but seniors who call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to register by Sept. 6 will be entered into a special door prize drawing.
Vickey Ray Jeffers, Fort Worth, TX (formerly of Oakdale)
Vickey Ray Jeffers, formally of Oakdale residing in Fort Worth, TX passed away on August 23, 2022, at his home in Fort Worth surrounded by family. Vic as known by many was a retired MSgt of 20 years in the United States Air Force, 17-year postal carrier with the United States Postal Service, and formally the Mayor of the City of Oakdale.
Skeletal Remains Found More than Three Decades Ago Identified as Missing Indiana Girl
CAMPBELL COUNTY– A child whose skeletal remains were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County has been identified, and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. On April 3, 1985, skeletal remains were found...
