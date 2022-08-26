TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
3-3-4, Wild: 6
(three, three, four; Wild: six)
Cash 3 Midday
9-3-4, Wild: 1
(nine, three, four; Wild: one)
Cash 3 Morning
9-3-8, Wild:
(nine, three, eight; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Evening
4-3-0-3, Wild:
(four, three, zero, three; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Midday
4-3-5-8, Wild: 2
(four, three, five, eight; Wild: two)
Cash 4 Morning
6-2-3-5, Wild: 2
(six, two, three, five; Wild: two)
Cash4Life
01-18-23-39-55, Cash Ball: 2
(one, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, fifty-five; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
Tennessee Cash
04-05-20-21-22, Bonus: 5
(four, five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: five)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
