Professional Matchmakers Are Sharing The Secrets And Stories From Their Job, And I Honestly Don't Know Where To Start

“On the outside, we were a perfect family. But magnify Succession a million times, and it was my family,” Casey Hammer said in the trailer for House Of Hammer, the three-part Discovery+ docuseries on the Hammer family. Casey, the aunt of disgraced actor r/, is at the forefront of the look at the Hammer family, which will address how every generation of the clan “has been involved in dark misdeeds” that just keep getting “worse and worse and worse.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO