ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Same again for Cambridge as they welcome Burton to Abbey Stadium

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOoR1_0hWUswdE00

Cambridge have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Burton.

Mark Bonner’s side lost 3-0 to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie remains out as he recovers from a long-term Achilles injury and a hamstring problem.

United are 10th in Sky Bet League One after two wins from their opening five games.

Burton’s Conor Shaughnessy could be out for up to six months with an ankle injury.

The defender’s injury is worse than first thought and he is likely to be missing until at least January.

The club are assessing whether Shaughnessy needs an operation but boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could need to sign a replacement before the transfer deadline.

The Brewers could at least have Calum Butcher back after he returned to training this week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Butcher
Person
Mark Bonner
Person
Conor Shaughnessy
Person
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
newschain

Josh Mullin leaves Livingston to join Ayr on season-long loan

Josh Mullin has left Livingston to join cinch Championship leaders Ayr on a season-long loan. The move is set to spell the end of the 29-year-old’s second stint in West Lothian, where he has netted 15 times in 123 appearances. The former Ross County player has scored one goal...
SOCCER
newschain

Charlie McCann sees ‘clear pathway’ to Rangers first team after cup win

Charlie McCann believes the route to first-team football at Rangers was shown in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen of the South at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst changed the whole team from the one which started the 4-0 win over Ross County in the cinch Premiership at the weekend, with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure making a scoring debut in a side which also included 18-year-old Leon King and 19-year-old fellow defender Adam Devine.
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin hints Christian Ramirez and David Bates could leave Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin has hinted that out-of-favour duo Christian Ramirez and David Bates could be on their way out of Aberdeen. Ramirez, the Dons’ top scorer last term, has not played since a late substitute appearance in the opening cinch Premiership match against St Mirren and has not even made the squad for the last two matches.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cambridge#United#Sky Bet League
newschain

Meghan says she was only ‘treated like a black woman’ after dating Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has told how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. Meghan, in conversation with pop superstar Mariah Carey for her Spotify podcast, said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than before.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would need to hold discussions with the UK ahead of making any move to restrict Russian tourists entering the country, a senior minister has said. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Common Travel Area (CTA) across the UK and Ireland meant Dublin would have to speak to London prior to tightening rules on Russian visas.
EUROPE
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Either Truss or Sunak to be appointed PM at Balmoral, as race draws to a close

Boris Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral next week for the appointment of the new prime minister, rather than Buckingham Palace. As the Conservative leadership contest draws to a close, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be meeting the Queen in Scotland, rather than in London as is tradition.
POLITICS
newschain

Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70million transfer from Leicester

Wesley Fofana has completed his £70million move from Leicester to Chelsea. The defender has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues confirmed on Wednesday. Fofana joins Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as defensive reinforcements for boss Thomas Tuchel this summer. The 21-year-old told the club’s official site:...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy