Soccer

Corry Evans hoping for more match time as Sunderland host Norwich

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Corry Evans could push for more minutes as Sunderland prepare to host Norwich.

The midfielder overcame a hamstring problem to make an appearance from the bench against Stoke last weekend and could feature again for the Black Cats.

Jay Matete could also be involved after replacing the suspended Dan Neil against the Potters.

Dan Ballard remains sidelined with a foot fracture and Carl Winchester is also a long-term absentee.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Norwich ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Sam Byram was taken off at half-time against Bournemouth in midweek, but manager Dean Smith confirmed that was a precaution.

Andrew Omobamidele could potentially feature after making the bench against the Cherries following an ankle problem.

The Canaries are currently eighth in the Championship.

