68-year-old man missing in Birmingham; only been in the area 3 months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Officers said Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen leaving his home in the 4800 Block of Court V in Birmingham around 9 a.m. on August 23, 2022. Sherrod was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black t-shirt,...
62-year-old woman missing in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department need your help locating Victoria Alford. BPD listed 62-year-old Alford as a critical missing person. She was last seen Monday August 29 in the 1400 block of 19th Street SW in Birmingham, in a blue and white polo and blue jeans.
24-year-old woman killed in wreck in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman from Oakman, Alabama died as a result of a car wreck Monday morning. Officials say Sara Llewellyn Littleton was driving along I-22 W near mile marker 83 around 2:30 a.m. when her car came to a stop in a lane. She was struck from behind by a vehicle and struck in the driver’s side by a third vehicle.
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
Birmingham police searching for missing man with cane
Birmingham Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Officials tell WBRC that the county wide ambulance shortage is being made worse by an EMT shortage. Birmingham Fire and Rescue is experiencing the EMT shortage. The Birmingham Firefighters Association said the department is working on required overtime just to keep operating. “The department...
Jasper bomb threats, 14-year-old suspect in custody
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police Department says around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 they were notified of a bomb threat at Walker Baptist Medical Center. JPD along with Jasper Fire and Rescue and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene to secure the buildings. During...
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, "At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire in North Birmingham early Wednesday morning. The home sits in the 2000 bock of 20th and 21st St. N. Neighbors say the home was occupied, but it is unclear if anyone was home at...
Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
Goodwater woman killed in car crash
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor. Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was...
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
