ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:

6-2-3-5, Wild: 2

(six, two, three, five; Wild: two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread. It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states. “While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior veterinarian. “HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak to perform at Americana awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak, Brandi Carlile and the Indigo Girls are among the performers who will take the stage at the Americana Honors & Awards. The Americana Music Association says Wednesday that Isaak and the Indigo Girls will also be honored with lifetime achievement awards at the Sept. 14 show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which will also celebrate the careers of Al Bell, Don Williams and the Fairfield Four. James McMurtry, Morgan Wade, Lukas Nelson, the McCrary Sisters and the War and Treaty are also scheduled to perform. The show will be livestreamed beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on several social media platforms and NPRMusic.org. It is also slated for broadcast on the Circle Network later this year and PBS in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora. On Saturday, a female victim was wounded in a shooting in Denver and took herself to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said. Early Sunday, one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a residential area in Denver, police. Neighbors told KUSA-TV they called police to report a part at a home just after midnight and heard gunshots and yelling just before 1 a.m. Meanwhile, a man and a woman suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Denver and, in Aurora, a man in his 20s was wounded in a shooting near a supermarket, police said Sunday. The man went to the emergency room on his own with non-life threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship. To ensure the historic vessel doesn’t sink and can continue hosting visitors, the foundation in charge of its care is towing the ship Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for much needed repairs. Tony Gregory, the president of the Battleship Texas Foundation, said Wednesday the pulling of the ship by tugboats and getting it on its way was perfect. He said any problems would have happened in the first 15 minutes of pulling the ship but there were no issues. “It went smoother than we thought and quicker than we thought … and she’s gone, down the channel,” he said.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Naturade Expands to Six New Costco Markets

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Naturade’s newly reformulated Plant-Based Weight Loss High Protein Shake is now available in Costco Wholesale Clubs in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, San Diego and Utah, the company announced. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005637/en/ Exclusive to Costco, Naturade debuted a new, creamier formula for its Plant-Based Weight Loss High Protein Shake. (Photo: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Lottery#The Tennessee Lottery
The Associated Press

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won’t say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state. Amy Loudenbeck, a state representative from south-central Wisconsin, wants to unseat long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November. The Legislature has spent the last few decades stripping La Follette of almost all his responsibilities. Loudenbeck wants to restore some of them, including taking over election oversight from a bipartisan commission. Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature passed...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.” The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward, 61, of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. The ruling, dated Friday, said the withheld evidence, which included witness interviews and police reports, had been available to Ward’s defense since 2003 and was not included in Ward’s direct appeal after his 1999 conviction. “Raising the same general categories on post-conviction that one raised on direct appeal, even if the basis is different, will result in a procedural bar,” according to the state court’s opinion.
ADA, OK
The Associated Press

Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn’t eligible to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio’s Republican elections chief, according to an assistant secretary of state’s letter decertifying her candidacy. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras had vowed to appeal if incumbent GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejected her candidacy after a state Republican official challenged it in his capacity as an Ohio voter. In a letter Tuesday, an assistant secretary of state handling the matter upheld the recommendation of a judge who reviewed the protest brought by Ohio Republican Party Executive Director Justin Bis. Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’Donnell heard the challenge to dozens of the signatures that initially had qualified Maras for the ballot. O’Donnell determined some were invalid, leaving Maras several names short of the required 5,000. He recommended she be tossed from the ballot.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Wisconsin elections board wants money to bolster confidence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the GOP-controlled Legislature to pay for additional staff to increase the accuracy and confidence in election results, help the public better understand how elections work and more quickly process complaints. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to seek $1.3 million to hire 10 people and create an Elections Inspector General program. “This office would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to claims that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” said Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s administrator and top elections official in Wisconsin. The commission has been at the heart of many complaints lodged by Trump, Republican lawmakers and others related to guidance it gave local election officials for the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal even though the commission issued guidance allowing them, and there are ongoing legal fights over who can legally return an absentee ballot and whether election clerks can fill in missing information on envelopes that contain absentee ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
TECUMSEH, NE
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials announced Monday that they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public. The effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption, the Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response said in a news release. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware, found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses, officials said. There were 515 overdose deaths in Delaware last year, an increase of 15% from 2020, according to Division of Forensic Science data. Fentanyl was found in 83% of those deaths. The test strips are highly sensitive and marijuana, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, and other substances can be tested for the presence of fentanyl, officials said. Most overdoses are unintentional, officials said and people may not realize how strong a drug is or that it contains fentanyl, which cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan board considering abortion rights ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is hearing from dozens of supporters and protesters ahead of a contentious vote Wednesday on whether a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November. The board’s verdict isn’t expected to be the last word on the proposed constitutional amendment, which aims to negate a 91-year-old state law that would ban abortion in all instances except to save the life of the mother. But the meeting drew hundreds of people, who packed the hearing room and overflow rooms for a chance...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, despite a state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise, a federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued an order ahead of the November election saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own ballot can choose someone to return their ballot for them. Peterson cited the federal Voting Rights Act. Federal law generally takes precedence over state laws under the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause. “Voters shouldn’t have to choose between exercising their federal rights and complying with state law,” Peterson wrote in his order. The order comes after the state Supreme Court in July issued a ruling that outlawed absentee ballot drop boxes and said that voters must return their own absentee ballot in person to a clerk’s office or other designated site. The decision did not explicitly address voter assistance for returning ballots by mail.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy