Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters

Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained
We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
CEO Rudely Insults Emilia Clarke at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere
The top executive at the Australian broadcaster Foxtel shocked attendees at the Sydney premiere for House of the Dragon last week when he insulted Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany called the beloved actress a "short, dumpy girl" when talking about why he didn't start watching Game of Thrones immediately. Foxtel apologized, claiming his remarks were "misunderstood."
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany explains why she initially 'flat-out lied' about being cast in the show
Rumors surfaced in 2020 that the "Orphan Black" star would play She-Hulk. Maslany denied the reports until it was officially announced by Marvel.
‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Do Away With One Significant Feature
Jeopardy! fans have endured many changes to the beloved show over the past few years. The unfortunate death of long-time host Alex Trebek marked the eventual announcement of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts. However, Season 39 brings new changes to the show, as well. Since live tapings of...
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
