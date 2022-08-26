ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters

By Jenna Guillaume
As in any good costume drama, the cast of House of the Dragon appears pretty damn different in the show compared with real life. Let's take a look at the transformation of each actor...

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BieYG_0hWUsRSp00

Matt Smith is best known for his roles in Doctor Who and The Crown , and his take on the dark prince Daemon already feels iconic.

Ollie Upton / HBO / Wesley De Wit / ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtpUf_0hWUsRSp00

Milly Alcock is an Australian actor who has appeared primarily in Australian productions before now, including Janet King , A Place to Call Home , Pine Gap , and Upright . Her portrayal of the young Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the highlights of House of the Dragon .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy as adult Rhaenyra Targaryen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5Pmq_0hWUsRSp00

Emma D'Arcy will play the aged-up version of Rhaenyra after the show does a time jump. Before House of the Dragon, Emma appeared in shows like Wanderlust , Truth Seekers , and Hanna .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Lia Toby / Getty Images

Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACUkh_0hWUsRSp00

Emily Carey is the picture of innocence as young Alicent. This is perhaps Emily's biggest role to date; she previously appeared in series like Get Even and Casualty .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Olivia Cooke as adult Alicent Hightower:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f15Nl_0hWUsRSp00

Taking over the role of Alicent after the time jump is Olivia Cooke, whom you might know from Bates Motel , Vanity Fair , and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MslW_0hWUsRSp00

Paddy Considine looks quite different with his platinum Targaryen wig. He has extensive screen credits pre– House of the Dragon , including roles in Peaky Blinders , The Third Day , and The Outsider .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Sian Brooke as Aemma Arryn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NJ7D_0hWUsRSp00

Sian Brooke's time onscreen as Aemma Arryn was short but significant. She has also appeared in shows like Good Omens and Sherlock .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Ian West — PA Images via Getty Images

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWzcr_0hWUsRSp00

Rhys Ifans's eclectic career includes roles in Notting Hill , Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows , and Spider-Man: No Way Home , and his take on Otto Hightower is delightfully calculating.

Ollie Upton / HBO / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STzGN_0hWUsRSp00

Sonoya Mizuno is intriguing as the mysterious Mysaria. You might remember the actor from Maniac or Crazy Rich Asians .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qMxk_0hWUsRSp00

After the first episode of House of the Dragon , Steve Touissant quickly emerged as a fan favorite in the role of Corlys Velaryon. His prior credits include Pine Gap , Doctor Who , and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Ollie Upton / HBO / Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Eve Best as Rhaenys Velaryon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9Tfu_0hWUsRSp00

Eve Best forms the other part of Westeros's current power couple as Rhaenys Velaryon. Previously she's appeared in Nurse Jackie and The King's Speech .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWwIR_0hWUsRSp00

The handsome Fabien Frankel plays the handsome Criston Cole. You might have seen him in The Serpent before this.

Ollie Upton / HBO / Dave Benett / WireImage

Graham McTavish as Harrold Westerling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrfHz_0hWUsRSp00

Graham McTavish has been in The Hobbit and Outlander and is now bringing his Scottish accent to Harrold Westerling of the Kingsguard in House of the Dragon .

Ollie Upton / HBO / Dave Benett / WireImage

Who is your MVP on House of the Dragon ? Let us know in the comments!

