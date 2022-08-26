ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
Stateline

Scorching Summer Tests States' Workplace Heat Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. — When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest in late July, it didn't take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
Stateline

Your Check's in the Mail: States Give Tax Refunds to Cushion Inflation

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
COLORADO STATE
Stateline

States Post Yellow Alerts to Try to Nab Hit-and-Run Drivers

Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Stateline

State Attorneys General Unite Against Robocalls

Nothing has been able to kill scam robocalls — not federal regulation, not individual state lawsuits, not private software. Each effort has made a dent, but the unwanted calls keep on coming, much to the consternation of Americans on the receiving end. Now, all 50 state attorneys general, Republicans...
POLITICS
Stateline

Fewer People Are Moving as Interest Rates, Rents Rise

Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in compared with the same time last year, but...
REAL ESTATE
Stateline

Factory-Built Homes Could Help Solve Housing Crisis

EUGENE, Ore. — As a boy in the late 1950s, Terry McDonald watched as workers built an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in an industrial neighborhood on the west side of Eugene. Long after childhood, McDonald felt an affinity for the factory, where American Steel once fabricated heavy-duty logging equipment until the timber industry waned in Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
Stateline

Public Health Agencies Lack Money to Combat Climate Threats

Medical experts say climate change will affect nearly every aspect of public health. Many of those impacts already are being felt. Heat deaths in the United States are severely undercounted, researchers say, with some studies putting the actual total at thousands each year. Scientists are working to understand the health effects of wildfire smoke, which is an increasing problem in many states as megafires ravage the West.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Politics Courts#Politics State#Tx#The Care Forward Co
Stateline

Searing Heat Spotlights West’s Long-Term Water Woes

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Located near the resort community of Wimberly, just 45 miles southwest of Austin, Jacob’s Well has earned a near-legendary reputation as one of the most popular swimming holes in the Central Texas Hill Country. Hundreds come to the artesian spring each summer to dip into blue-green waters that flow from an underground cavern system more than 140 feet deep.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

Can Uber-like Public Transit Replace Old-Fashioned Buses?

Shudiara McMillian doesn’t have a car and relies on city transit in Wilson, North Carolina, to get wherever she needs to go, whether it’s to work or shopping or a medical appointment. Until about two years ago, that could mean a long wait at a bus stop because...
TRAFFIC
Stateline

Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?

Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
News Break
Politics
Stateline

Cyclists, Pedestrians and Motorists Clash Over COVID Street Changes

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, cities including Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles installed dedicated bus lanes within a matter of months. To aid struggling restaurants, many cities eliminated parking spaces to allow curbside pickup zones for takeout and delivery. Communities closed off lanes or even whole streets to make space for pedestrian-only zones and for outdoor restaurant seating. Even before the pandemic, some cities were relaxing requirements that developers include parking with new construction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stateline

Stateline

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline

Comments / 0

Community Policy