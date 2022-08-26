Read full article on original website
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Scorching Summer Tests States' Workplace Heat Rules
PORTLAND, Ore. — When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest in late July, it didn't take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded...
California Just Banned Gun Shows on State Property. Will Other States Follow?
Last month, California became the first state to prohibit the sale of firearms and ammunition on state property, a move that will put an end to gun shows on county fairgrounds, where they are often held. Gun safety activists have long argued that the shows perpetuate gun violence and lead to illegal firearm sales.
Abortion Ballot Measures Seen as Critical — but Tricky — Strategy
Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. The landslide victory for abortion rights in a Kansas primary election this month was the first direct expression of voter sentiment on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion in June.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Your Check's in the Mail: States Give Tax Refunds to Cushion Inflation
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
New Safeguards May Help Those Who Are Drowning in Medical Debt
Robert Parish would love to move to a nicer house, something in the Nashville, Tennessee, area where he’d be proud to bring the woman he plans to marry and her two daughters to live. It’s not in the cards, though, as he sees it. His credit is shot, so landlords aren’t eager to rent to him.
States Post Yellow Alerts to Try to Nab Hit-and-Run Drivers
Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for...
State Attorneys General Unite Against Robocalls
Nothing has been able to kill scam robocalls — not federal regulation, not individual state lawsuits, not private software. Each effort has made a dent, but the unwanted calls keep on coming, much to the consternation of Americans on the receiving end. Now, all 50 state attorneys general, Republicans...
Fewer People Are Moving as Interest Rates, Rents Rise
Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in compared with the same time last year, but...
Factory-Built Homes Could Help Solve Housing Crisis
EUGENE, Ore. — As a boy in the late 1950s, Terry McDonald watched as workers built an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in an industrial neighborhood on the west side of Eugene. Long after childhood, McDonald felt an affinity for the factory, where American Steel once fabricated heavy-duty logging equipment until the timber industry waned in Oregon.
Public Health Agencies Lack Money to Combat Climate Threats
Medical experts say climate change will affect nearly every aspect of public health. Many of those impacts already are being felt. Heat deaths in the United States are severely undercounted, researchers say, with some studies putting the actual total at thousands each year. Scientists are working to understand the health effects of wildfire smoke, which is an increasing problem in many states as megafires ravage the West.
Searing Heat Spotlights West’s Long-Term Water Woes
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Located near the resort community of Wimberly, just 45 miles southwest of Austin, Jacob’s Well has earned a near-legendary reputation as one of the most popular swimming holes in the Central Texas Hill Country. Hundreds come to the artesian spring each summer to dip into blue-green waters that flow from an underground cavern system more than 140 feet deep.
Can Uber-like Public Transit Replace Old-Fashioned Buses?
Shudiara McMillian doesn’t have a car and relies on city transit in Wilson, North Carolina, to get wherever she needs to go, whether it’s to work or shopping or a medical appointment. Until about two years ago, that could mean a long wait at a bus stop because...
Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?
Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
Wildfire Maps Underscore Risks — and Costs — of Climate Change
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jennie Peters vividly remembers what it was like to evacuate with three children from a wildfire as fierce winds blew embers through the river canyon near her home two years ago. "When we left, I could see the burning embers coming over the trees, landing in...
Cyclists, Pedestrians and Motorists Clash Over COVID Street Changes
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, cities including Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles installed dedicated bus lanes within a matter of months. To aid struggling restaurants, many cities eliminated parking spaces to allow curbside pickup zones for takeout and delivery. Communities closed off lanes or even whole streets to make space for pedestrian-only zones and for outdoor restaurant seating. Even before the pandemic, some cities were relaxing requirements that developers include parking with new construction.
