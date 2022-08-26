The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:. For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO