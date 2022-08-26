ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 21.3%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Community employment and resource fair hosted by F.O.A.M.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fathers on a Mission, F.O.A.M hosted a community employment and resource fair at Park Medial Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27. Resources available will include resume assistance, on-site interviews, and men’s professional clothing donations. The LWC mobile unit will be on-site for applicants who need to create a resume, make copies, and apply for jobs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Intracoastal Bridge replacement project continues

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues to make progress on the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project near Port Allen. Crews are currently working on the substructure of the bridge, which includes the bridge columns and footing, as well as road work for the upcoming scheduled traffic shift from La. 1 southbound onto the new alignment coming from the new bridge and drainage along La. 1. Additionally, crews are performing work for future dynamic message signs and traffic cameras.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
L'Observateur

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES

Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
MANDEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign

The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:. For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
CENTRAL, LA
postsouth.com

Lawsuit seeks to block move of underaged convicts to Angola

Area officials voiced opposition over a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed to block the transfer of underage offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. The state’s plan “would follow a chain of systematic failures caused by adults within the state Office...
ANGOLA, LA
WAFB

‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent shooting death of a 3-year-old could lead to new safety guidelines for rental property owners. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is considering a new ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’ The new rule is in memory of Devin Page, Jr., a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet as he was sleeping in his home in April 2022.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
PONCHATOULA, LA
msn.com

Livingston Parish deputies seek details on suspect who stole tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find the person who stole a tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. Deputies later located the tractor off of Lockhart Road.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

