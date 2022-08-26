Read full article on original website
Nordstrom’s Latest Sale Is Full of Giftable Finds Under $50 for Everyone on Your List
From the garden to the kitchen to the bedroom, Amy can't stop herself from constantly switching up the style in her living space. When she's not working as a writer and editor, you can (try to) find her traveling the world, hibernating with a great book, and swimming with sea turtles.
This Eco-Friendly Comforter Delivers Cloud-Like Comfort — And It’s on Sale for Labor Day
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I never thought you’d catch me saying this, but I am hopelessly, irrevocably in love with… a comforter. Trust me: Having this much love for an inanimate object surprises me too, even as someone who has spent their career finding and sharing some of the best home products out there. But you guys — the Buffy comforter is just that good.
St. Frank’s Founder Loves This Kind of Fabric for Nurseries, Including Her Own
Many parents fill their nursery with sugary pastels, quiet patterns, and a suite of brand-new baby furniture. Not Christina Bryant Herbert. Aside from a crib and a changing pad, the founder of St. Frank—a home brand that partners with artisans around the world—and her husband, Thomas, furnished their son France’s space with hand-me-downs; a slew of vintage finds; and, of course, a healthy dose of the company’s globally inspired textiles.
Pottery Barn’s Latest Sale Lets You Organize Every Inch of Your Living Room in Style Starting at $20
Ever since we realized we could decorate our first dorm/ apartment/ house to our heart’s content, we knew exactly where we wanted to go to: Pottery Barn. There’s a reason there was a Friends episode all about Pottery Barn. They have gorgeous, modern, elegant pieces fit for any home’s aesthetic, and they come at a pretty good bargain compared to other home decor and furniture retailers. We always look through the catalogs and new releases, but now we have another reason to shop til we drop. Pottery Barn is having a huge sale! For a very limited time, you can grab a bunch...
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Collector finds locks of hair in a book from the 1800s and then discovers who the people were
Why did people save hair in the 1800s?
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly
This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
My family of 4 spent $200 on breakfast at Tusker House in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner, I've brought my kids to a lot of restaurants at the parks. The Animal Kingdom spot has good food and fun characters.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
