ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Eco-Friendly Comforter Delivers Cloud-Like Comfort — And It’s on Sale for Labor Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I never thought you’d catch me saying this, but I am hopelessly, irrevocably in love with… a comforter. Trust me: Having this much love for an inanimate object surprises me too, even as someone who has spent their career finding and sharing some of the best home products out there. But you guys — the Buffy comforter is just that good.
SHOPPING
domino

St. Frank’s Founder Loves This Kind of Fabric for Nurseries, Including Her Own

Many parents fill their nursery with sugary pastels, quiet patterns, and a suite of brand-new baby furniture. Not Christina Bryant Herbert. Aside from a crib and a changing pad, the founder of St. Frank—a home brand that partners with artisans around the world—and her husband, Thomas, furnished their son France’s space with hand-me-downs; a slew of vintage finds; and, of course, a healthy dose of the company’s globally inspired textiles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Pottery Barn’s Latest Sale Lets You Organize Every Inch of Your Living Room in Style Starting at $20

Ever since we realized we could decorate our first dorm/ apartment/ house to our heart’s content, we knew exactly where we wanted to go to: Pottery Barn. There’s a reason there was a Friends episode all about Pottery Barn. They have gorgeous, modern, elegant pieces fit for any home’s aesthetic, and they come at a pretty good bargain compared to other home decor and furniture retailers. We always look through the catalogs and new releases, but now we have another reason to shop til we drop. Pottery Barn is having a huge sale! For a very limited time, you can grab a bunch...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Target Stores#Fall Color#Target Home#Studio Mcgee#Mcgee And Co
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
HAIR CARE
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy