coloradotimesrecorder.com
Eagle County Says Utah Oil Train Plan ‘Both Lighting the Match and Fanning the Flames’
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Colorado’s most cherished natural resources have been in the news a lot lately: the endangered Colorado River and key national forest areas lawmakers want to protect for future generations. Both are threatened by a Utah oil-train project Colorado officials and conservations groups...
ksl.com
Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions
SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
Group pitches Utah lawmakers on a pipeline to the Great Salt Lake
A group met with some Utah lawmakers and representatives of the governor's office to pitch an idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.
Gephardt Daily
National Weather Service says Utah heat to linger for days
UTAH, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northern Utah is flirting with triple-digit temperatures for most of the next week, and in Southern Utah, the heat will go beyond harmless flirtation. Most Utah residents will enjoy some relief at night, with lows ranging between 59 degrees (Thursday in Cache...
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
ksl.com
The rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah's lost world-class lakefront resort
LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally something man-made creates just...
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
upr.org
Utah ranked among the top 20 hardest-working states in America
A new report by WalletHub ranks Utah as one of the hardest working states in America. The report was split apart into multiple categories with Utah ranking among the top in several of them, giving the beehive state the opportunity to break into the top 20 overall ranking. Overall, Utah...
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Hunting and fishing license fees going up
Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014. Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination...
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kjzz.com
Utahns share excitement for launch of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The countdown is getting closer for NASA’s Artemis 1 launch — the first stage of a series of moon missions. Monday’s launch won’t have a crew, but if all goes well, NASA hopes to have astronauts landing on the moon again in the next three years.
kuer.org
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
kjzz.com
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
Teacher and staff shortages hit Utah schools
Utah schools are feeling the impacts of the nationwide school staffing shortage. Driving the news: Teachers in the U.S. are leaving their profession in droves amid the pandemic, censorship and culture wars, all while earning stagnant wages. What they're saying: "I haven't heard of a single school district or charter...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy
ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
