Utah State

ksl.com

Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions

SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

National Weather Service says Utah heat to linger for days

UTAH, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northern Utah is flirting with triple-digit temperatures for most of the next week, and in Southern Utah, the heat will go beyond harmless flirtation. Most Utah residents will enjoy some relief at night, with lows ranging between 59 degrees (Thursday in Cache...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Utah ranked among the top 20 hardest-working states in America

A new report by WalletHub ranks Utah as one of the hardest working states in America. The report was split apart into multiple categories with Utah ranking among the top in several of them, giving the beehive state the opportunity to break into the top 20 overall ranking. Overall, Utah...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Hunting and fishing license fees going up

Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014. Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination...
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utahns share excitement for launch of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The countdown is getting closer for NASA’s Artemis 1 launch — the first stage of a series of moon missions. Monday’s launch won’t have a crew, but if all goes well, NASA hopes to have astronauts landing on the moon again in the next three years.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Teacher and staff shortages hit Utah schools

Utah schools are feeling the impacts of the nationwide school staffing shortage. Driving the news: Teachers in the U.S. are leaving their profession in droves amid the pandemic, censorship and culture wars, all while earning stagnant wages. What they're saying: "I haven't heard of a single school district or charter...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
12 News

Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy

ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
TUCSON, AZ

