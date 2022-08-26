ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Bend Fire had a busy Monday: House fire, six natural gas leaks, 51 calls

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue had a busy Monday, with a total of 51 calls, including a house fire and six natural gas leaks. Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said "crews were working tirelessly throughout the day and night." Firefighters were called out around 6:45 p.m. for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Redmond, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Redmond, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy