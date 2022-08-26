Read full article on original website
‘He helped me stand on so many mountains’: Hundreds come together for Bend brothers’ celebration of life
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Hundreds gathered at Hayden Homes Amphitheater Sunday morning to honor, remember, mourn and share funny, sweet and touching memories and speak of the lasting impacts of two Bend twin brothers – one a firefighter – who lost their lives in the Idaho crash of their small plane nearly two weeks ago.
Bend Fire had a busy Monday: House fire, six natural gas leaks, 51 calls
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue had a busy Monday, with a total of 51 calls, including a house fire and six natural gas leaks. Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said "crews were working tirelessly throughout the day and night." Firefighters were called out around 6:45 p.m. for...
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. Bend police identified Ethan Blair Miller, 20, as the shooter, who eventually...
Shooting at NE Bend Safeway: St. Charles reports one person dead, another in good condition
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police rushed to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend Sunday evening on a report of an active-shooter situation with one or two gunmen and at least one person dead. Just before 8:30 p.m., St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman confirmed that they...
Fire damages SW Bend home; no injuries, cause under investigation
A fire broke out Monday evening at a home in the 19800 block of Mahogany Street in southwest Bend, displacing a family of three. The cause is under investigation, a Bend Fire official said, and no injuries were reported.
Natural gas line hit on ODOT project; Bend’s Third Street closed for four hours
Part of Third Street (N. Highway 97) in Bend was closed for four hours Monday while crews repaired a six-inch natural gas line hit during ODOT's road improvement project.
