Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
General Hospital's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Has Fans Theorizing Who Really 'Hooked' Ava
Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.
How General Hospital's Josslyn Ended Up With Nelle's Kidney
Josslyn Jacks was born on-screen on "General Hospital" in 2009, though that date was modified since the character has been rapidly aged into a young adult played by Eden McCoy since 2015. Josslyn was born to legendary "GH" character Carly Corinthos Jax (Laura Wright), and her husband at the time, the wealthy Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), per Soaps in Depth. The girl's life has been marred with drama since her birth — Claudia Zacchara tried to kidnap her as a newborn but was stopped and killed by her older brother Michael— but one of the scariest moments for her family was when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer as a toddler in 2011.
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation slams 'Bachelorette' host for not being honest about contestant getting COVID-19
On Monday's The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey's men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for COVID-19 after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host Jesse Palmer delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn't quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.
SheKnows
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps
"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Willow After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
Say Goodbye to Dr. Britt Westbourne: Kelly Thiebaud Will Leave ‘General Hospital’ to Join ‘Station 19’ Season 6
From the hospital to the fire station: it appears that General Hospital’s favorite villain, Kelly Thiebaud, will be saying goodbye to the ABC drama in the next few months as she returns to her role in the sixth season of Station 19. Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne, has...
