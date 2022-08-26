Premier League Matchweek 4 | Previews & Predictions

The Premier League is back again for another week. Have a look to see who’s playing who - and more importantly which teams I think will come out on top this weekend.

Southampton v Manchester United (SAT 12.30pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

The weekend's action begins at St Mary's Stadium down on the south coast. Manchester United are looking to run off of their positive 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday night with another win this weekend. Southampton also had an impressive 2-1 win, this one being at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

I think this will be a tough game - and as they say, 'never back the early kick-off'. I'm going for a surprise result for some people and I think Manchester United will draw this game.

Prediction: 1-1

Brentford v Everton (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The list of Saturday afternoon kick-offs begins at the Gtech Community Stadium, as Brentford are hosting Everton. Brentford were unlucky to concede a last-minute losing goal to Fulham last week; whilst Everton scored a last-minute equaliser against Nottingham Forest.

Brentford are a side that you never know what you're going to get - but I'm going for a home win. I think they're very well drilled at home and Everton are still light in terms of players that can pose a threat up front.

Prediction: 2-0

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Colorsport

By looking at the Premier League table, you would think this is a match to decide top four! Both sides have had brilliant starts to the season and are playing very good football. Jesse Marsch's side beating Chelsea 3-0 last weekend was outstanding.

Brighton were able to pull off an impressive 2-0 win at the London Stadium against West Ham. There's not too much to separate the two sides, and I think it could end in a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Chelsea v Leicester City (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This is a fascinating game, and I'm honestly unsure which way it'll go. Chelsea are coming into this game off the back of a poor result at Elland Road, and will be without new star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly after he was sent off.

Leicester City need to start getting positive results otherwise they risk a worse-than-mediocre season under Brendan Rodgers. On top of this, the fact they still haven't strengthened in the transfer window will add to the worry. I think Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking for a response and I think they'll get it.

Prediction: 2-1

Liverpool v Bournemouth (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / PA Images

Another potential 'banana skin' for Liverpool at Anfield. Without a win and sitting in 16th place, this is Liverpool's worst start to a Premier League season ever after three games.

Jurgen Klopp is still without key players such as Thiago, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, etc. It won't be an easy game but this should be - on paper - the easiest three points of the season. I think we'll see a response. They won't blow the Cherries away, but I think they'll be good enough to collect a win.

Prediction: 2-1

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / News Images

This has got to be Pep Guardiola's biggest 'bogey team' ever. They always seem to struggle against Crystal Palace - and the Etihad has been a happy stomping ground for the Eagles in recent years.

Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend, and Manchester City slipped up with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. I think the hosts should be winning this game, but Crystal Palace won't be scared of this fixture whatsoever.

Prediction: 2-0

Arsenal v Fulham (SAT 5.30pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Gunners have a spring in their step after a very good start to the Premier League season. Three wins from three sees Mikel Arteta's side top of the table.

Strangely enough - Fulham may prove to be the most difficult side Arsenal have faced so far, after the Cottagers are unbeaten so far this season, after taking points off Liverpool and beating a very good Brentford side.

I think Arsenal will win with the home advantage and they are still the much better team.

Prediction: 3-0

Aston Villa v West Ham United (SUN 2pm)

IMAGO / Colorsport

Sunday kicks off at Villa Park. West Ham United are still without a win this season, in fact they're still without a point, in fact they're still yet to score a goal. It's been a horrible start to the season for the Hammers.

It's been a mixed bag as well for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Two losses (against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace) sandwiched an impressive home win against Everton. With this game being at Villa Park - I think Aston Villa will snatch three points against an out-of-form West Ham.

Prediction: 1-0

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (SUN 2pm)

IMAGO / Colorsport

Wolves are yet to win a game this season and Newcastle have yet to lose a game. A good result for the Magpies last weekend saw them take a point off Manchester City in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been unlucky this season and their current 18th place status in the Premier League doesn't whatsoever represent their on-pitch performances. This said, I can see another entertaining game involving Newcastle and a score draw seems most likely.

Prediction: 2-2

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur (SUN 4.30pm)

IMAGO / PA Images

Matchweek 4 of the Premier League season concludes on Sunday evening at the City Ground. Tottenham have enjoyed a lively start to the season, and Nottingham Forest have also been able to record positive results in their return to the top flight.

I think the midfield is crucial in this game and the hosts will need to win the battle in the centre of the pitch to have any chance of winning this game. Lewis O'Brien could be pivotal in any sort of positive home result. I think the more likely outcome though, would be a Tottenham win.

Prediction: 0-2

