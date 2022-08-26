ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Cbs News Mornings
CBS News

Justice Dept. alleges "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago after request for classified documents

Washington — The Justice Department filed a 36-page response late Tuesday night to former President Donald Trump's request for a federal judge to appoint a third party to sift through the records seized at his Florida residence. The government alleges that "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team allegedly tried to conceal or remove certain records from investigators in the months leading up to the Aug. 8 search.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents

Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
POTUS
CBS News

Top-level FBI agent under fire for role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns

Timothy Thibault, a top-level FBI agent who had been under fire for his role in investigations regarding President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, resigned late last week and was walked out of the FBI, two U.S. officials confirmed. But these officials also said that Thibault had reached retirement age, and they added that all of those who retire hand over their badge and gun and are escorted out of the building.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Justice Department filing provides new information about Mar-a-Lago search

In a late-night filing Tuesday, the Justice Department said it opposes former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review the documents seized during the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month. Prosecutors also alleged that Trump's team may have tried hiding documents from investigators. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
POTUS
CBS News

FBI agents complete review of Mar-a-Lago documents

The Justice Department says the FBI has completed its review of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. This may impact former President Donald Trump's efforts to have a "special master" appointed to review the evidence taken from his home. Meanwhile, the office of the Director of National Intelligence announced it will assess whether the classified documents pose a risk to national security. CBS News' Robert Costa and Jeff Pegues discuss.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy