Dallas, TX

Diggs Brothers Join New Brand SAXX as 'Chief Ball Officers'

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNvtU_0hWUrDJg00

The All-Pro football pair is joining forces to promote a new product innovation.

Stefon and Trevon Diggs, the famous All-Pro football brothers from the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, are joining forces to promote the premium underwear brand, SAXX, as "Chief Ball Officers."

The two brothers have wanted to team up on the field , and now they're able off the field by promoting SAXX's patented BallPark Pouch underwear.

"Our BallPark Pouch secures balls just as well as Stefon when he's catching a game-winning touchdown or Trevon when he's grabbing a highlight reel-caliber interception. So, when we learned they were also fans of our underwear we knew we had to bring them on board as our first-ever Chief Ball Officers," said Wendy Bennison, Chief Executive Officer, SAXX. "We're glad to be able to give them the chance to finally be on the same team."

Job responsibilities for Stefon and Trevon will include pushing SAXX products as world-class athletes , men's lifestyle trendsetters, and ball-handling experts.

"I'm big on both style and comfort – and that includes my underwear," said Stefon. "I've tried a lot of different underwear brands and it doesn't get any better than SAXX.

"I'm excited to team up with my brother," said Trevon. "It's something we've always wanted to do, so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to ball out together."

To include the fans in their new opportunity, Stefon and Trevon have figured out a way to attach their performance on the field for discounts on SAXX products.

Every touchdown caught by Stefon will activate a sitewide 10 percent discount at SAXXUnderwear.com for a limited time, while the same deal will apply to every interception by Trevon.

