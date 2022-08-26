ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna Is Suing Pfizer And BioNTech, Alleging They Stole mRNA Technology For COVID Vaccines

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0KWz_0hWUrAfV00
Hazem Bader / AFP via Getty Images

Moderna on Friday filed twin lawsuits in US federal court and in Germany against rivals Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging they infringed on the company's patents for the messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology that forms the basis of the COVID vaccines .

In a statement, Moderna accused the two companies of infringing on patents it had filed between 2010 and 2016 by copying the technology in order to develop their own vaccine.

"We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement .

One lawsuit was filed in federal court in Massachusetts, while a second was filed in regional court in Düsseldorf.

In October 2020, Moderna pledged not to enforce its COVID-related patents during the coronavirus pandemic. "We feel a special obligation under the current circumstances to use our resources to bring this pandemic to an end as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement that has since been deleted from its website.

In March of this year, Moderna updated that pledge to limit it to 92 low- and middle-income countries, but said it would protect its intellectual property in other territories given vaccine supply was no longer limited in many parts of the world.

Moderna said on Friday that it was not seeking to remove the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the market given the continued pandemic needs, but the biotech company wants damages or compensation for the alleged infringement in the non-pledged countries.

"We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in a statement.

Representatives for Pfizer told BuzzFeed News in an emailed statement, "Pfizer/BioNTech has not yet fully reviewed the complaint but we are surprised by the litigation given the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology and developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer."

"We remain confident in our intellectual property supporting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will vigorously defend against the allegations of the lawsuit," they said.

In a statement online, BioNTech said their "work is original, and we will vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement."

The mRNA COVID vaccines deliver genetic instructions to human cells so they make coronavirus spike proteins themselves, which then sensitize the immune system to spikes and thus protect it from a future infection by the actual virus.

Moderna alleges its rivals copied two features: a chemical modification to the vaccines that makes sure it doesn't stimulate a bad immune response when the mRNA is introduced into the body, and an approach to encoding a full-length spike protein lipid nanoparticle formulation for a coronavirus.

The company said that when COVID first struck, they pivoted and began using this technology to work with the US government to try to formulate a vaccine. The first clinical trials for the Moderna vaccine began on March 16, 2020, just two months after the genetic sequence for the COVID-19 virus was published.

Moderna said both Pfizer and BioNTech lacked similar mRNA experience when the pandemic began, and that these companies at first tried other routes to develop vaccines.

"Ultimately, however, Pfizer and BioNTech discarded those alternatives and copied Moderna's patented technology," the lawsuit reads.

In 2021, Moderna made $17.7 billion in sales of COVID vaccines, while Pfizer sold $36.7 billion of shots worldwide.

In March, Moderna projected it would sell at least $19 billion of vaccines in 2022, while Pfizer estimated $32 billion in sales.

More on this

Comments / 1

Related
Connecticut Public

Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Vaccine maker Moderna announced Friday that it's suing rival drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech for patent infringement. The lawsuit alleges the two companies used certain key features of technology Moderna developed to make their COVID-19 vaccine. It argues that Pfizer and BioNtech's vaccine infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 for its messenger RNA or mRNA technology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Axios

Moderna's COVID vaccine lawsuit looks ahead to future markets

Moderna's unexpected patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID vaccine technology says more about the future market for mRNA shots than the current state of the pandemic. The big picture: With the federal government's vaccine purchases likely to drop off, experts see top manufacturers jockeying for customers and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

Health Care — Legal showdown over vaccine patents

Behold, dear readers, a poem that the people at NPR wrote about that one time a scientist unearthed and then ate part of a 55,000-year-old frozen bison. We don’t know. Today in health care, two of the major COVID-19 vaccine makers, Moderna and Pfizer, are now in a legal battle over patents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Linus Covid#General Health#Afp#Getty Images Moderna
investing.com

Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others

Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others. Crypto Leaks published a report on Friday containing a series of short videos from an unknown source. The report claimed that Ava Labs formed a secret pact with the law firm to use the American legal system “gangster style” to “attack and harm crypto organizations."
MARKETS
srnnews.com

Japan’s Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion

TOKYO (Reuters) -Olympus Corp said on Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company’s biggest divestment yet. The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
food-safety.com

Food Companies Struggle with a Fragmented Recall System

The current recall system in the U.S. has a lack of clear and consistent consumer-facing communication. We recently outlined the obstacles to fast and effective consumer messaging in our article, "Modernizing Recalls is a Must for Consumer Safety."1 Here, we lay out how food companies are struggling with recall execution and communication, stemming from a patchwork of regulations. This misalignment creates barriers for the prompt removal of contaminated product from consumers' homes. Ultimately, this lack of calibration results in avoidable illnesses and deaths.
INDUSTRY
WWD

China Insight: The Challenges and Opportunities of the ‘Dual Circulation’ Development Strategy

In the third year of China’s dual circulation strategy aimed at prioritizing domestic consumption while remaining open to international investment and trade, the fashion consumer market is facing a major test due to the zero-COVID-19 policy and other pressures. In the first half of 2022, the fashion hubs of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen were disrupted by the pandemic to varying degrees, severely disrupting local travel and demand, which had been seen as the driving force behind the policy, although the tourist center of Hainan performed better.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy