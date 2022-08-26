Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Helium Developers Mull Migration of Crypto Wireless Network to Solana
The proposed change is would be 'momentous,' bringing more speed, stability, and scalability. Crypto-fueled wireless network Helium is considering a move from its own custom blockchain to Solana. Helium’s core developers have proposed the migration, which will be voted on beginning September 12. Helium, the blockchain platform that uses...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop as Traditional Markets Skid into New Week
Several cryptocurrencies fall 3% on Sunday, revisiting lows not seen in more than a month. Several key cryptocurrencies fell dramatically Sunday evening as traditional markets dropped heading into a new trading week. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana, and meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) all saw values fall sharply...
decrypt.co
Solana DeFi Exchange Accidentally Bricks Itself, Locks Up $661K Forever
“Please don’t rush like what we did,” the OptiFi team wrote after permanently closing its blockchain program in error. OptiFi, a Solana-based decentralized exchange, said on Monday that it accidentally shut down its program and that all funds are now inaccessible. Some $661,000 worth of USDC is now...
decrypt.co
Lido Finance Leads DeFi Rally as Ethereum Mounts Recovery
Blue-chip DeFi tokens, including Lido and Compound, posted hefty gains as Ethereum’s merge event fast approaches. DeFi tokens in Lido Finance (LDO), Compound (COMP), and Synthetix (SNX), have posted significant gainsover the past 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap. Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, gained over 16.2% earlier this...
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
Investors 'Irrationally Oblivious' to Crypto Trading Risks: Singapore's Financial Regulator
In hopes of limiting high risk in the crypto sector, Singapore is looking to make it more difficult for retail investors to join the market. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank and financial watchdog, is considering adding extra protection for crypto users by making it more difficult to buy crypto.
decrypt.co
DeGods Have Ascended: Solana NFT Project Soars Ahead of Buzzy y00ts Launch
With celebrities amping up the y00ts NFT hype, the team's current DeGods collection hits an all-time high price in SOL. Solana project DeGods has topped the overall NFT market over the past day while setting a new all-time floor price. The creator’s new NFT project y00ts will launch on Friday...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Mining Pool Ethermine Launches Staking Service Ahead of Merge
Users will be able to earn rewards on as little as 0.1 ETH, but not in the U.S. Ethermine, the world’s largest Ethereum mining pool, announced the launch of a staking pool service for users today. The service, Ethermine Staking, will permit users to contribute funds as low as...
decrypt.co
GammaX Raises $4M to Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange on Ethereum Layer-2 Solution
The new derivatives trading platform aims to combine core features of a DEX with elements of centralized cryptocurrency exchange. GammaX, a Singapore-based company building a new high-performance hybrid crypto derivatives exchange, announced the closure of a $4 million seed round, backed by the likes of StarkWare, the developer of zero-knowledge proof technology, and liquidity provider Dexterity Capital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Funds Post Second-Lowest Weekly Trading Volume This Year: Report
Although volume usually lags this time of year, CoinShares believes the low activity "highlights continued apathy" among institutional investors. Trading volume among institutional investors for crypto funds fell to $1 billion last week, the second-lowest all year, according to a report from crypto asset manager CoinShares. Trading activity has been...
decrypt.co
CME Adds Euro-Denominated Ethereum Futures as Merge Approaches
The world’s largest derivatives exchange has launched another cryptocurrency product. CME Group today launched euro-dominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on its derivatives marketplace. The new product will complement the dollar-denominated cryptocurrency counterparts and is sized at five Bitcoin and 50 Ethereum per contract, the company said in its announcement...
decrypt.co
Kevin Rose’s Proof Raises $50M, Plots Token and Moonbirds NFT Expansion
Proof aims to debut a token and new Moonbirds collection next year, plus it revealed a sizable Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Web3 startup Proof has raised $50 million in Series A funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz. The firm also revealed plans for a token and a new...
decrypt.co
Argentine Province Allows Millions to Pay Taxes Using Stablecoins
Inhabitants of Mendoza can now pay for government services in USDT or DAI. The Province of Mendoza in Argentina now supports stablecoins as an option for tax payments, the region’s government announced Saturday. The Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) is giving its roughly two million residents more online payment options...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
What is Virtual Land? How NFTs Are Shaping the Metaverse
Virtual real estate is being sold as NFTs across immersive metaverse games and has quickly created a billion-dollar economy. Real estate is often considered to be a good investment—but what about virtual real estate?. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing virtual land have become a hot topic since the advent of...
decrypt.co
Tron Network Energy Use Matches That of 15 US Households: CCRI Report
The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute has compiled a report on Tron’s energy consumption and carbon footprint. The Tron network’s annual electricity consumption is equivalent to that of just 15 U.S. households, according to a report prepared by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. The commissioned report produced on behalf...
OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth
Aug 31 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Techinical Committee sees the oil market surplus this year reaching 900,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 100,000 bpd from its previous forecast, a report by the committee seen by Reuters showed.
Comments / 0