Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Man accused of stabbing another man to death Friday west of Merced arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a man they say stabbed another man to death Friday morning in Stanislaus County. CHP officers arrested 66-year-old Keith Alexander Forrest of Bellflower, Calif. for the murder of a 39-year-old San Bernardino man. Officers were called to...
Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto
MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.
Life sentence looming for burglary suspect who fell from Save Mart ceiling in Fresno
Pheng Vang, who ran from sheriff's deputies and hid for more than a day in the ceiling of a northeast Fresno Save Mart store, will have to stand trial on all the charges against him.
KMPH.com
Man sentenced to life for 2020 deputy-involved shooting in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the attempted murder of a deputy with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the crime on August 2020, Deputy Jose Garcia was serving a restraining order when Douglas Popke used an AR-15 style rifle with a muzzle suppressor and started shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
2 arrested following officer pursuit in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno homicide that left man lying in road
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Saturday, police say. Authorities say on Saturday shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a report of a man lying on the road. When […]
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank
MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
yourcentralvalley.com
3 men armed with guns rob store in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Three men are wanted for an armed robbery in Merced, according to Merced Police officers. Police say three men entered the store at 1230 Martin Luther King Jr Way around 11:38 p.m. Sunday, wearing masks, and ordered the clerk to give them cash. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
Gov. Newsom blocks parole for woman convicted of murder in Fresno DUI crash
Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked parole for a woman convicted of murder in a deadly DUI crash in northeast Fresno.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ronnie Dockett
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ronnie Dockett. Ronnie Dockett is wanted by Law Enforcement for Medical Fraud. 29-year-old Dockett is 6' 2" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ronnie Dockett is hiding, call Crime...
KMPH.com
Fresno police investigate a shooting that left two teenagers injured in northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Police responded to a calls of 15 to 20 shots fired around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Barcus and Donner Avenues in northwest Fresno. Officers arrived within minutes of the call and found two victims, a 16-year-old boy with gunshot injuries to his upper body, listed in critical condition. The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, with a gunshot injury to both his upper and lower body. He is listed in stable condition.
Judge rejects release recommendation for Fresno double killing suspect caught on video
21-year-old Nicholas House will stay in jail until his trial - after a judge rejected a release recommendation from the probation department Monday.
Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno early Saturday morning.
sanbenito.com
Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister
A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities. The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.
IDENTIFIED: 73-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Saturday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m. officers responded to Orchard Avenue and Yale Avenues for a report of a man lying in the roadway. When officers arrived they found 73-year-old Robert Torres shot multiple times, according to Fresno Police […]
KMPH.com
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Valley woman convicted of deadly DUI crash
Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the release of a Valley woman who killed a man in a DUI crash back in 2011. Perla Vazquez was granted parole following a board hearing back in March, but the governor’s office notified the Fresno District Attorney’s office on Monday that they have reversed that decision.
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0