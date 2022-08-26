ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?

Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Affirm Just Grew This 1 Metric by 710% Thanks to Shopify. Is the Stock a Buy?

Affirm is seeing fast growth in merchant and customer adoption for its buy now, pay later lending products. Shopify is supercharging the company's growth in its base of merchants with access to the service. Affirm faces challenges including competition and large net losses, but its stock still holds potential for...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Delaying your Social Security claim until 70 means snagging a higher monthly benefit for life. But there are risks involved in delaying your filing you may not want to take on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

It's been a challenging year, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 34%. When there's peril on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for long-term investors. These stellar growth stocks have the tools necessary to deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023

Rampant inflation is putting pressure on consumers, especially at grocery stores and gas stations. Social Security beneficiaries will likely see a monster cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The average monthly benefit for retired workers could rise by $148 next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

If You Invested $10,000 in 3M in 2017, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

The Midwest conglomerate has been an underperformer over the years. Despite management's efforts, its margin continues to disappoint. While there's value for investors, there's no rush to get on board. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Viatris, Chevron, and AT&T all pay yields of 3.5% or more. Their payouts are all safe, and these stocks look like deals. All trade at less than 10 times their future estimated earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks I Wouldn't Buy

Sabra Health has cut its dividend in the past, and its current payout seems uncertain. One of Innovative Industrial Properties' key tenants has defaulted, which is a concern. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock a Buy?

The diversified manufacturer boasted record sales for the second quarter and its earnings also grew. The company's market-smashing dividend is poised to continue growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY -8.75%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Popped Today

Both will help run the new ad-supported streaming TV business that Netflix plans to launch next year. Bringing in advertising contracts will be key to Netflix avoiding a decline in revenue and profits in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, If I Had to Start From Scratch

Outfits like The Southern Company or Coca-Cola offer consistent, solid dividends. Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft are shifting to more sustainable business models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

Kinder Morgan trades at a mere eight times its cash flow. Medical Properties Trust fetches a heathy valuation discount compared to its peers. These cheap stocks offer high yielding dividends and lots of upside potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS

