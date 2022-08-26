ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

State Police: Nearly half of child safety seats are installed incorrectly

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mibkM_0hWUqU2a00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are encouraging local parents and guardians to learn how to properly install child safety seats.

According to LSP , it’s estimated that nearly 50 percent of child safety seats are not installed properly.

State Police point out that this is no small oversight as motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children.

When a child’s car seat is installed correctly, this can be life-saving.

On this note, LSP says, “Child Restraints function as a system to include the selection, direction and location of the child restraint. In addition, the harness must be correctly used at the appropriate tightness. Lastly, the child safety seat must be installed correctly, according to the manufacturer instructions in conjunction with the vehicle instructions. The complete system must be correct for the child safety seat to protect the child.”

Five ways to eat more vegetables, even when you don’t like them

The installation process can be a bit confusing and LSP is willing to help.

Most Troops in Louisiana have a designated day during the week when certified technicians provide a free service installing child safety seats and educating caregivers.

In Baton Rouge, LSP provides this service every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters (17801 Highland Road).

Click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Details are limited...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Addis authorities warn citizens to lock their vehicles

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department is urging locals to make sure their vehicles are locked. According to a Tuesday (August 30) warning issued by local authorities, suspects were seen attempting to access vehicles in the Susan Jean area, just off S. Vaughn Drive on Monday night.
ADDIS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Child Safety Seat#Lsp#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Police: Juvenile escapee caught speeding in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Central says a juvenile escapee from a Calcasieu Parish detention center was caught speeding after midnight on Monday, Aug. 29. The Central Police Department said the juvenile was speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road. After the juvenile was stopped, they were taken […]
CENTRAL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy