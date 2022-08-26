A national nonprofit is returning to St. Louis to again study the financial impact of arts organizations on the region. Members of about 300 arts organizations gathered Tuesday at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries for the launch of the Arts and Economic Prosperity study. Americans for the Arts will study spending by the region's art organizations and survey the audience at events to gauge how they contribute to the St. Louis economy.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO