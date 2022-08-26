ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield residents say more work needed to address racism

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dMas_0hWUpyI300

ENFIELD — Residents who attended the community conversation on race, diversity, equity, and inclusion Tuesday said later that evening at the Board of Education meeting that elected school officials must do more to combat longstanding problems.

A few said they appreciated how quickly town officials reacted to a racial incident involving a student on Aug. 13 and organized the conversation held at Enfield High School, but advised that the town and its schools still have a long way to go toward addressing racism.

“It’s truly sad it had to be in your face for anything to be taken seriously,” said Kelly Jackson, whose 14-year-old son was called a racial slur and felt threatened by a household he approached while he was fundraising for the high school’s football team on Aug. 13. “The courageous conversation that happened tonight is long overdue, the work in the schools is long overdue.”

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
