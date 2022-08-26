ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 4-Star EDGE Commits to Nebraska

By Jakob Ashlin
 5 days ago

On August 25, 2023 four-star edge rusher prospect Cameron Lenhardt committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers .

“After going through the whole process I really felt like the coaching staff at Nebraska was genuine and authentic with me,” Lenhardt said per Bryan Munson of On3 .

247 Sports Composite ranks Lenhardt as the 33rd-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. His other two finalists were Michigan State and Penn State.

Lenhardt attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Landing Lenhardt is a significant victory for the Cornhuskers after they lost edge rusher Ashley Williams to Auburn. According to 247 Sports , Lenhardt is now the second-highest-rated recruit in Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class trailing only wide receiver Omarion Miller.

Nebraska-Northwestern All-Time Series History

