The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first human case and first human death of West Nile virus (WNV) reported in Illinois for 2022. A person in their late 70’s in Cook County became ill at the beginning of August and subsequently died. WNV was a contributing factor in the death. Laboratory testing at CDC has confirmed the diagnosis of WNV.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO