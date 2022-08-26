Read full article on original website
Grassroots organization to demand Kentucky legislative changes at rally on Overdose Awareness Day
VOCAL-KY organizers are holding a rally Wednesday afternoon for International Overdose Awareness Day to bring attention to harm reduction efforts that may help curb overdoses. Like the rest of the nation, Kentucky saw another increase in overdose deaths in 2021. Organizers hope to get backing from local and state legislators...
West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024
It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls
The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
Providers file state lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion ban
ACLU of Indiana, Planned Parenthood and several providers have filed a lawsuit in state court challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which is set to take effect Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1, which was passed during the recent special legislative session, prohibits abortion in almost all cases. It only provides...
Abortion providers say Kentucky reporting requirements could ID patients
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU worry new abortion reporting requirements could reveal patients’ identities, and they’re asking the public to submit comments to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services this week. The changes are part of House Bill 3, the state’s omnibus abortion bill passed in...
Two commonwealth's attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
'Field of dreams': Ground broken on mega electric vehicle battery plant in Warren County
Ground was broken on Tuesday on the second-largest economic development project in Kentucky history. Envision AESC is building a mega factory to produce electric vehicle batteries in Warren County. Led by Gov. Andy Beshear, state and local leaders turned the first dirt on a $2 billion, 3,000,000 square-foot factory in...
Beto O'Rourke is off the campaign trail for a while due to a bacterial infection
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O' Rourke said Sunday he is taking a break from the campaign trail after contracting a bacterial infection. O' Rourke said he began feeling sick on Friday and was diagnosed with the infection at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received antibiotics. "While my...
