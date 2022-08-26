ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wkyufm.org

West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024

It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls

The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Providers file state lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion ban

ACLU of Indiana, Planned Parenthood and several providers have filed a lawsuit in state court challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which is set to take effect Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1, which was passed during the recent special legislative session, prohibits abortion in almost all cases. It only provides...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wkyufm.org

Two commonwealth's attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy