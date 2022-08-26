It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.

