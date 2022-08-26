ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

NFL-Flores' lawyers call out NFL's arbitration system

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Attorneys for former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other coaches filed on Wednesday a response to the National Football League's motion to force arbitration on their racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
Whiskey Riff

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds

Shooters shoot. Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
