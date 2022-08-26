Craft a 3D paper tree bearing apples and a bee hive this month with the Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take & Make Craft! This seasonal craft will be available September 3—30. Take and Make Crafts are designed for children ages 3-12. You may pick up the crafts from the KidSpace desk and take them home to make them. Limit of one craft per child, while supplies last.

