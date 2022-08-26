Read full article on original website
Related
myradiolink.com
3D Apple Tree Take & Make Craft Project
Craft a 3D paper tree bearing apples and a bee hive this month with the Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take & Make Craft! This seasonal craft will be available September 3—30. Take and Make Crafts are designed for children ages 3-12. You may pick up the crafts from the KidSpace desk and take them home to make them. Limit of one craft per child, while supplies last.
myradiolink.com
Horizon Health Hosts Free Weight Loss Seminar
(Paris, IL)—Horizon Health is accepting registration for its free weight loss seminar in September. The event will take place Wednesday, September 7, at 4 pm, in the conference room of the Paris Clinic Expansion (second floor) on Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris. Drs. Yaniv Cozacov and Fouad...
Comments / 0