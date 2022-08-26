ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wpln.org

For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’

For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Providers file state lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion ban

ACLU of Indiana, Planned Parenthood and several providers have filed a lawsuit in state court challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which is set to take effect Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1, which was passed during the recent special legislative session, prohibits abortion in almost all cases. It only provides...
INDIANA STATE
wkyufm.org

West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024

It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls

The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban

New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Two commonwealth's attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSMV

Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
LEBANON, TN

