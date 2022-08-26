Read full article on original website
wpln.org
For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’
For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
wkyufm.org
Providers file state lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion ban
ACLU of Indiana, Planned Parenthood and several providers have filed a lawsuit in state court challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which is set to take effect Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1, which was passed during the recent special legislative session, prohibits abortion in almost all cases. It only provides...
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
wkyufm.org
Grassroots organization to demand Kentucky legislative changes at rally on Overdose Awareness Day
VOCAL-KY organizers are holding a rally Wednesday afternoon for International Overdose Awareness Day to bring attention to harm reduction efforts that may help curb overdoses. Like the rest of the nation, Kentucky saw another increase in overdose deaths in 2021. Organizers hope to get backing from local and state legislators...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
wkyufm.org
West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024
It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19 patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
wkyufm.org
Abortion providers say Kentucky reporting requirements could ID patients
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU worry new abortion reporting requirements could reveal patients’ identities, and they’re asking the public to submit comments to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services this week. The changes are part of House Bill 3, the state’s omnibus abortion bill passed in...
WTHR
Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
Nashville CEO, who once experienced intermittent homelessness, using own money to assist unhoused residents
Jack Byrd knows what it is like to be unhoused himself. To help others, the CEO of Solaren Risk Management has spent the last six weeks working in Nashville assisting unhoused people. In some cases, even buying bus passes for those who said they had sustainable housing in other cities.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls
The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban
New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
wkyufm.org
Beto O'Rourke is off the campaign trail for a while due to a bacterial infection
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O' Rourke said Sunday he is taking a break from the campaign trail after contracting a bacterial infection. O' Rourke said he began feeling sick on Friday and was diagnosed with the infection at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received antibiotics. "While my...
wkyufm.org
Two commonwealth's attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
WSMV
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
