Motley Fool
These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?
Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025
It's been a challenging year, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 34%. When there's peril on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for long-term investors. These stellar growth stocks have the tools necessary to deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 More Trend Growth Investors Need to Worry About
Markets got a modest rebound Wednesday morning after several days of sharp declines. Snap stock fell after two top executives moved over to Netflix. Chewy cut its sales guidance and saw its stock drop as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Cresco Labs is a marijuana company poised for significant growth. Fintech company PayPal should see results improve as the economy recovers. Meta Platforms may have hit a speed bump, but its growth story isn't over. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Worried About a Volcker-Style Recession? Buy These 2 Safe Haven Stocks
Wall Street is increasingly concerned that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. While a recession is far from a sure thing, investors may still want to own a few defensive stocks just in case. Amazon and DexCom are two top defensive stocks to buy...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in 3M in 2017, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The Midwest conglomerate has been an underperformer over the years. Despite management's efforts, its margin continues to disappoint. While there's value for investors, there's no rush to get on board. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
The Nasdaq 100 technology index is officially in a bear market. Snap Inc is still an attractive proposition for advertisers, even if they're slashing their budgets in the short term. Duolingo has generated soaring growth in its user base and revenue despite this period of economic uncertainty. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Founder-Led Growth Stocks With Serious Long-Term Potential
Founder-led businesses exhibit certain advantages, including an ability to go against the grain. The founders of Figs turned a commodity product into a premium purchase. Zoom's founder spent years perfecting technology that has become indispensable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks I Wouldn't Buy
Sabra Health has cut its dividend in the past, and its current payout seems uncertain. One of Innovative Industrial Properties' key tenants has defaulted, which is a concern. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
22 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock
Nvidia reported 20 million subscribers for its cloud gaming service GeForce Now. The graphics card specialist is dominating the cloud gaming market, which could be worth $22 billion by 2030. Cloud gaming could give Nvidia's revenue a significant boost in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Like Dividends and Growth? These 2 Energy Stocks Can Satisfy Both Cravings.
Cheniere Energy recently started paying a dividend that it should steadily grow over the coming years. Magellan Midstream has a long track record of increasing its cash distribution. Those growing income streams could help these energy stocks deliver attractive total returns in the future. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Thinking of Putting Your Emergency Savings in Stocks? Why Suze Orman Says That's a Big 'No'
It's important to find the right home for your emergency cash reserves. Everyone should have a healthy savings account to cover unexpected bills. Tempting as it may be to invest your emergency fund, doing so is a dangerous move you might regret. An emergency fund should be accessible at a...
Motley Fool
Is This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock a Buy?
The diversified manufacturer boasted record sales for the second quarter and its earnings also grew. The company's market-smashing dividend is poised to continue growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: Why It Matters
For many investors, stock splits are just paper-shuffling exercises that don't add or remove any real value. However, there are some exceptions to that rule.
Motley Fool
Aurora Cannabis Just Made an Unusual Move -- but Is It a Buy?
Aurora Cannabis is buying just over half of Bevo Agtech. Bevo's income will help to shore up Aurora's finances immediately, but the long-term impact is unclear. The purchase isn't going to supercharge Aurora's stock, either now or later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy the Trade Desk Now
CTV continues to be the major growth driver for The Trade Desk. The Trade Desk is targeting a massive opportunity in the retail media space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
