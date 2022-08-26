Read full article on original website
Related
USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah feels 'trusted' by Valencia after starting every LaLiga game so far this season... with the 19-year-old eyeing a key role for his country at the World Cup
At the tender age of 19, Yunus Musah's main source of motivation for the last two years has been to play at the World Cup in Qatar since making his first appearance for Valencia in LaLiga in 2020. 'I've actually had the World Cup as my screen saver for like...
MLS・
Comments / 0