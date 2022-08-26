ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Veterans Park Beach in Port Austin closed due to E. coli levels

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) -A beach in Huron County is closed due to high levels of E. coli. Veterans Park Bathing Beach in Port Austin is closed until further notice. The Huron County Health Department collected the latest bathing beach sample results on Aug. 29. The samples collected can not...
PORT AUSTIN, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge on track to open by end of year

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. “We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Midland County residents cleaning up after storm damages homes

MIDLAND COUNTY (WJRT) - Midland County was one of the hardest hit areas for storm damage in Mid-Michigan on Monday. Lightning is suspected of starting a house fire. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire and no other injuries were reported from the storm, but a woman said she is thankful to be alive.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports. Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage. Please...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Midland County house fire, damage to other structures blamed on storms

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of homes in Midland County sustained damage during a round of severe weather Monday evening, including one destroyed in a fire. The owners of the home on Sunset Way in Jerome Township say they were sitting on their patio watching the storm roll in when they heard a sound they describe as a bomb going off.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Saginaw residents voice concerns over ARPA funds for city

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents of Saginaw are expressing concerns of the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. Some are unhappy with the recommendations on how the city should spend the millions it’s getting under the American Rescue Plan Act. “The $52 million was meant...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Resident looks to preserve fallen century old historic tree

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Living near a cemetery may not appeal to everyone, but for the last 30 years Gary Bernard’s home sits across the street from Glenwood Historical Cemetery. That is one Michigan’s oldest cemeteries and he tends to visit it frequently. “A lot of people...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Girl reported missing found dead in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The death of a girl is being investigated as a homicide as police say she was reported missing shortly before her body was found. Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for a missing girl about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
SAGINAW, MI

