WNEM
Veterans Park Beach in Port Austin closed due to E. coli levels
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) -A beach in Huron County is closed due to high levels of E. coli. Veterans Park Bathing Beach in Port Austin is closed until further notice. The Huron County Health Department collected the latest bathing beach sample results on Aug. 29. The samples collected can not...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge on track to open by end of year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. “We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.
abc12.com
Midland County residents cleaning up after storm damages homes
MIDLAND COUNTY (WJRT) - Midland County was one of the hardest hit areas for storm damage in Mid-Michigan on Monday. Lightning is suspected of starting a house fire. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire and no other injuries were reported from the storm, but a woman said she is thankful to be alive.
abc12.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
abc12.com
Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
WNEM
“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports. Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage. Please...
abc12.com
Midland County house fire, damage to other structures blamed on storms
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of homes in Midland County sustained damage during a round of severe weather Monday evening, including one destroyed in a fire. The owners of the home on Sunset Way in Jerome Township say they were sitting on their patio watching the storm roll in when they heard a sound they describe as a bomb going off.
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Genesee County wants deeper look at condition of jail, 9 other properties
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- From the smallest satellite court to the downtown Flint jail, the county is planning a comprehensive assessment of 10 of its buildings and parking areas before employees begin moving into the north tower of the old Citizens Bank complex. The county Board of Commissioners has given...
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
WNEM
Saginaw residents voice concerns over ARPA funds for city
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents of Saginaw are expressing concerns of the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. Some are unhappy with the recommendations on how the city should spend the millions it’s getting under the American Rescue Plan Act. “The $52 million was meant...
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
WNEM
Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
abc12.com
Resident looks to preserve fallen century old historic tree
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Living near a cemetery may not appeal to everyone, but for the last 30 years Gary Bernard’s home sits across the street from Glenwood Historical Cemetery. That is one Michigan’s oldest cemeteries and he tends to visit it frequently. “A lot of people...
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations...
WNEM
Girl reported missing found dead in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The death of a girl is being investigated as a homicide as police say she was reported missing shortly before her body was found. Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for a missing girl about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
‘It’s a pleasure to serve the people on my route’: Swartz Creek mail carrier honored with Million Mile Award
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – Walking while on the clock and ensuring efficient mail delivery has always been the goal for Gerald Goodrich. Reaching a million miles while doing it was beyond unexpected. A full-time mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Swartz Creek, Goodrich reached club status and...
