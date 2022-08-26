Read full article on original website
Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.
You may be reading the headline and thinking to yourself, "Is putting gravy on a chicken sandwich that bad?" If people put mayo, BBQ sauce, and all sorts of condiments on their chicken sandwiches, gravy doesn't seem all that strange. Gravy is even served with chicken, so why the big deal? It seems TikTok's reaction isn't because dipping your Popeyes sandwich in some gravy is wrong, but because of how it's being eaten.
As you might already know, pizza isn't on the menu at Chick-fil-A. It is, however, on other menus you probably wouldn't expect. Though mostly a thing of the past, McDonald's used to serve up a McPizza (via Wide Open Eats). New ovens were installed in restaurants that served the special pizza, and by the early 1990s, 40% of United States McDonald's locations had it readily available. Unfortunately, some logistical concerns, such as cook time and drive-thru difficulties, eliminated the McPizza from all but three locations by 2015. Today, the famed food is available at one location in the world — Epic McD in Orlando, Florida.
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
In some ways, the chefs of the Food Network are like one giant family that eats really well whether alone or together. Bobby Flay shared the spotlight with Anne Burrell in "BBQ Brawl," while Guy Fieri shared an afternoon of calzones and pizzas with his fellow spiky-haired coworker on "Guy's Big Bite" (per Food Network). Flay has not only appeared on the "Rachael Ray Show," but Ray has been a guest on "Beat Bobby Flay" multiple times. She has also shared hosting duties with Fieri on "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off." Bobby Flay and Michael Symon have been buddies for years with Symon reprising Flay's former role in "Throwdown" (via People), while Fieri visited Symon's Cleveland BBQ restaurant in "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Scott Conant has participated in "Beat Bobby Flay," and has also shared a holiday meal on "Guy's Ranch Kitchen."
Over 50 years ago when Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca started their first Subway restaurant, they put some core values and principles in place. These included providing exceptional service, providing the highest-quality menu items at affordable prices, and continuing to improve (via Subway History). Following these core values has ensured the restaurant's success over the years. Now with over 40,000 restaurants in the world and an ever-expanding menu, those core values still seem to be in place.
Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
The most delicious way to track the changing of the seasons is by eagerly awaiting the arrival of new menu items on at our favorite restaurants. For a long time, the official start of fall for some foodies has been whenever Starbucks brings back its Pumpkin Spice Latte which was first sold to customers in 2003, according to CBSNews. These days, restaurant chains from IHOP to Dunkin', and even local coffee shops and bakeries, usher in the cooler months with a selection of seasonal options.
With her varied history on The Food Network over the years, we can safely say one thing about Sunny Anderson: The chef knows how to garner a fan base. The former Air Force radio host has been making a name for herself on The Food Network since 2005 and has been a semi-regular guest chef and judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" since 2014 (per IMDb).
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
If you're a fan of cooking tutorials on YouTube, chances are you may be a fan of Andrew Rea, better known as Binging with Babish. Well-known for his takes on dishes from television shows, movies, and even video games, Babish's cooking skills are a very impressive display of creativity and culinary knowledge.
The ever-versatile cucumber is a great staple to have in your fridge, whether it’s for snacking, putting into salads, or adding to other recipes. But the problem with those crunchy cukes is how fast they can go bad. Nothing is grosser to find in your fridge crisper bin than...
Hard to define, Wendy's Frostys are a sweet treat of a genre of their own. A unique ice-cream-like beverage, Frosty's, are so delicious due to the way they're made, which among other rules, includes a specific temperature and lots of sugar. Served with a spoon, a vanilla or chocolate Frosty might as well be a Wendy's unofficial dipping sauce as the salty fries and Frosty pair unexpectedly well, according to science.
Few TV personalities are more qualified to teach Italian cooking than Giada De Laurentiis. Surrounded by food her entire life, the celebrity chef studied cuisine and pastry at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris before her path led her to the Food Network. De Laurentiis' first show, "Everyday Italian," introduced viewers in 2003 to simple Italian recipes beyond macaroni with red sauce. Through her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, successful brand alliances, a line of food products, a recurring role on NBC's "Today," and her namesake restaurant, De Laurentiis is still introducing fans to approachable, authentic recipes. Recently, the chef left viewers drooling over her video recipe of the Italian dessert, semifreddo.
Celebrity chefs love showing off their favorite cooking hacks and social media has become a prime place for sharing them with the world. People from across the globe can use social media platforms, like TikTok, to watch their favorite chef dish out kitchen tips. For example, Padma Lakshmi had Instagram drooling over her lemon pickles and Gordon Ramsay shared a chicken stir fry hack on YouTube that has, the last we checked, 245,633 fans in awe.
Trader Joe's stands out for its quirkiness. Business Insider writes that people love Trader Joe's for many reasons, including its eco-friendly ideals and health-conscious attitudes. Plus, Trader Joe's has a reputation for low prices, making it easier to sustain its fan base. Plant-based food items were a well-established part of Trader Joe's stores even before other mainstream restaurants and grocers started increasing their range. It's one of the reasons many vegetarians and vegans are fond of the store.
Not only is KFC remedial for hungry stomachs and chicken wing cravings, but as we have discovered, the fast food giant may serve as a proverbial olive branch. Celebrities and TV stars have their junk food habits too, it seems. Kim Kardashian, for example, loves some crispy chicken wings with fries, as well as plain cheeseburgers (per Insider). As far as her fast food choices go, Kardashian is part of a bigger league. Former POTUS Donald Trump is known to eat fast food and has been photographed eating Southern-style fried chicken while tucked into the luxury of Air Force One, an anomaly also noted by the South China Morning Post.
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
As the last few dog days of summer blend with the coming of autumn, you may get those precious few days of beautiful weather. This is a moment when the air is still rich with the warm summer breeze but the trees are still turning their colors of oranges, crimsons, gold, and purples and the nights still come a bit earlier than they did before. It's this autumn atmosphere and warm weather that makes the state fairs all the more attractive.
