Indiana State

Comments / 36

Marie Drake
5d ago

when are we going to start throwing some tax dollars to the working poor American citizens? between sending billions to Ukraine, and resettling all these refugees from all over the world, it looks like hardworking poor Americans or low-income working Americans are getting pushed out of the picture completely.

Reply
35
Whoweare
5d ago

Does the government know how many people out there that are American citizens can’t even find a reasonable place to live and cannot afford it and they work. Stop giving money to the refugees and stop letting them come over here and let’s start taking care of our own American citizens!!!

Reply(2)
31
Steve Martin
5d ago

Our Veterans are living in the streets , our Senior Citizens don't know where there next meal is coming from and we have homeless Children living in the Streets .

Reply
20
