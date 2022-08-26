ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Schiano in no rush to announce a starting quarterback

By Kristian Dyer
 5 days ago

Rutgers football has competition this season at the quarterback position. For head coach Greg Schiano, however, there is no rush or advantage to naming a starting at this point.

Schiano has not tipped his hand much when it comes to who will start next week in the season opener at Boston College. Incumbent quarterback Noah Vedral comes in with an edge, having been the de facto starter the past two years.

And after showing flashes last season, redshirt sophomore Evan Simon and redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt are certainly creating some buzz ahead of the season. Wimsatt in particular, due to being a former four-star recruit, is the choice of many fans given his upside and high ceiling.

When asked this week his thoughts on naming a starting, Schiano was predictably coy.

“I don’t think with our team, I don’t think that matters, I think maybe with some teams and the way our training camp has gone I don’t think it matters because they’ve all played well,” Schiano told reporters this week. “I think our guys have confidence in all three of the quarterbacks so I’m not, I’m not concerned.”

Despite injuries, Vedral started every game last season for Rutgers, including the Gator Bow. Simon spelled him a bit in the first half of the bowl game with Wimsatt getting the overwhelming run of snaps in the second half of the loss to Wake Forest.

Wimsatt was 7-of-16 for 30 yards with an interception and four rushes for 39 yards in the Gator Bowl.

