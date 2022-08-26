Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb natives to host premiere for movie filmed in Decatur
Two Southwest DeKalb High School alumni, twin sisters Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo, are living their shared dream of writing, directing, and producing in Los Angeles, California – but they’ll soon be traveling back to metro Atlanta to celebrate the premiere of their new feature film. An exclusive...
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
msn.com
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
saportareport.com
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Popculture
Rapper Dirty Tay Accused of Shooting 3-Year-Old Boy in the Head
Atlanta rapper Dirty Tay allegedly shot at a toddler and father as they left a barbershop earlier this month, striking the toddler in the head. Dirty Tay, whose real name is Kentavious Wright, was arrested on Aug. 19 during a traffic stop. Wright, 24, later denied the allegations. The shooting...
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
Billboard
Atlanta DA Defends Use of Rap Lyrics In Court: ‘People Can Continue to Be Angry’
Atlanta’s top prosecutor offered no apologies Monday for her use of rap lyrics to bring criminal cases against artists like Young Thug and Gunna, criticizing proposed legislation that would restrict the practice and saying simply that “people can continue to be angry about it.”. At a press conference...
fox5atlanta.com
911 call suggests Nappy Roots Fish Scales kidnapping, shooting may be 'inside job'
ATLANTA - Newly released 911 audio suggests the kidnappings and shooting that wounded Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales may have been an inside job. According to records from the Atlanta Police Department, Melvin Adams, who is better known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantatucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood when an armed robber pointed a gun at him and forced him back inside the business while demanding money.
secretatlanta.co
This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter
Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
Trilith, the Atlanta-Area Film Studio and Living Community, Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Four residents of the Atlanta-area community Trilith, which is one of the largest studio spaces in the country and also home to a town and living community made up of film professionals, have sued the organization for racial discrimination. The claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap and filed on...
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
wclk.com
September 1: Suite Jazz Series Presents Ken Ford
Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, home of the Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday, September 1, JazzBeat Promotions presents Violinist Ken Ford. Doors open at 6:30pm with dinner and Jazz with Ken Ford at 7:30pm. More information including reservations can be found at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or evenbrite.com.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bodycam video released of 2 arrest in connection to their infant’s death
Bodycam video released of 2 arrest in connection to their infant's death. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Parents were arrested by Atlanta police in connection...
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
Social media videos, pictures, and rap lyrics used as evidence in indictment against 26 alleged gang members
ATLANTA — An intricate web of crimes, allegedly committed by the Drug Rich Gang, appears to be untangled through the use of social media. On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced her office formally brought RICO charges against 26 alleged gang members. The gang is suspected of targeting celebrities and influencers for burglaries and home invasions.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
