813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Beerbusters, a nostalgic movie rental bar, soft opens in Pinellas Park this week
Craft beer, niche mid-2000s films, movie snacks and board games will soon live under the same roof.
Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure
Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
The Weekly Challenger
Jabaar Edmond uses activism, entrepreneurship, and art to help accelerate change in St. Pete, Part 2
ST. PETERSBURG — Native son Jabaar Edmond comes from the neighborhoods he now works to uplift and create opportunities within. He is acutely aware of the pitfalls surrounding communities where systemic racism, hopelessness, and negative mindsets can create a devouring hole. His activism takes a variety of forms, including...
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
thegabber.com
The Pearl Restaurant Moves from Treasure Island to Gulfport
On Aug. 26, owners Karim and Catherine Chiadmi announced the relocation of The Pearl Restaurant from Treasure Island to Gulfport, FL. “As of September 3, The Pearl in Treasure Island will be closed permanently to reopen in Gulfport in October,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have had 24 wonderful years in Treasure Island and would like to thank the community, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and City Hall for their support, and we are very excited to meet new people in our new community.”
995qyk.com
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
fb101.com
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
thegabber.com
Largo, Meet Madeira Beach at Heritage Village
In Spring 2022, University of South Florida Honors College students partnered with Heritage Village and the Florida Humanities Council on a new project. The result: an exhibit exploring Madeira Beach’s past and present. The Shared Heritage in Pinellas Traveling Exhibit, Madeira Beach: On the Waves of Change, focuses on the water water.
Big Ray's Fish Camp in South Tampa will be featured on Food Network next month
Look for em on John Catucci's Big Food Bucket List.
stpetecatalyst.com
Group displays Nazi flag from Pinellas Trail overpass
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded Aug. 27 to an incident involving Nazi symbolism and inflammatory banners displayed on the Pinellas Trail overpass, at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street. A video, taken Saturday, shows a group of six unidentified people holding a...
Bay News 9
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
stpetecatalyst.com
Forward Pinellas seeks partnership following deadly crashes
With two recent pedestrian fatalities underscoring the importance of increasing local street safety, Forward Pinellas asked for the City of Clearwater’s help addressing the issue. At 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 85 year old Michael Gravino was hit and killed crossing Starkey Road in Seminole outside a designated crosswalk....
stpetecatalyst.com
Consultant: Community group is key to Coachman Park
A new community support group is in the works to help form the programming for Clearwater’s reimagined Coachman Park. During a Monday city meeting, South Florida-based Kathy Blaha Consulting’s presentation described how a community-formed citizen group, dubbed Friends of Coachman Park, would allow the city to have a stronger connection with the community in developing programming for the waterfront park, and attracting investment.
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
fox13news.com
St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes. Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young. "I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the...
