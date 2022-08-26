PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.

