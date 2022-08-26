ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

2 killed in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that two people were killed in a crash early yesterday morning. According to the Texas DPS report, the crash happened around 3:30 am on August 25th on FM 1927, 7 miles south of Pyote. Further investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram was headed southbound […]
FM 1053 closed down between FM 11 and FM 1450

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.
Rankin ISD school board proposes $123M bond

RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD school board met for a special session towards the end of August and decided to propose four separate propositions for consideration in the next election. Prop A will be worth $105 million and will go toward new sites for school buildings, new buses,...
