Jason and Austin start their conversation with Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal in San Francisco and discuss how this will affect Trey Lance’s start to the NFL season. Next, they talk about Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz and speculate how they will perform for their new teams in Atlanta and Washington, respectively (8:39). They then examine some of the coaches around the league that are either taking on new roles with familiar teams, like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in New England, or making their head coaching debuts, like Mike McDaniel in Miami and Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas (19:16). Finally, they touch on the offensive changes in Pittsburgh and some of the exciting WR rookies like Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks (31:17).

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO