NBA

The Ringer

Will Bill Belichick’s Big Coaching Gamble Backfire?

Every great coach must deal with brain drain. When an NFL team reaches a Super Bowl, every struggling team surely wishes they could hire the genius who made it all happen. They can’t—the geniuses generally don’t feel like leaving—so team owners turn to the people surrounding the Great Coach, hiring away his coordinators and assistants.
NFL
The Ringer

If RJ Barrett Can’t Help the Knicks Land a Star, Can He Be One Himself?

For a player who spends quite a bit of time scoring in isolation, it’s a little odd how rarely we talk about RJ Barrett by himself. Barrett just averaged 20 points per game at age 21, and is a year removed from finishing second in the league in minutes for a playoff team, yet discussion of his game always seems to come in the context of others.
NBA
The Ringer

Rating Every Position Group on the Patriots Roster With Doug Kyed

(1:00) - PATRIOTS: The Pats look primed to be competitive this season, but is their 2021 spending going to come back to bite them?. (18:00) - PATRIOTS: PFF’s Doug Kyed on surprise roster cuts and evaluating the Pats roster. (38:00) - RED SOX: Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora reportedly...
NFL
The Ringer

Examining the New Faces in New Places

Jason and Austin start their conversation with Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal in San Francisco and discuss how this will affect Trey Lance’s start to the NFL season. Next, they talk about Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz and speculate how they will perform for their new teams in Atlanta and Washington, respectively (8:39). They then examine some of the coaches around the league that are either taking on new roles with familiar teams, like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in New England, or making their head coaching debuts, like Mike McDaniel in Miami and Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas (19:16). Finally, they touch on the offensive changes in Pittsburgh and some of the exciting WR rookies like Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks (31:17).
NFL
The Ringer

The First Annual “My Guy” Fantasy Football Preview. Plus, the Philly Super Bowl Hype Train Is Here!

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Danny Heifetz of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show for the “My Guy” Fantasy Football Draft, where they identify NFL players who fit unique categories on draft day (2:05). Then Bill talks with Sheil Kapadia about the developing Super Bowl buzz surrounding the Eagles, expectations for QB Jalen Hurts, NFC Super Bowl contenders, and more (1:00:14).
NFL
Daily Mail

Former first-round pick Jalen Reagor traded to Minnesota for a seventh rounder and a conditional pick as his terrible two-year spell in Philadelphia comes to an end

Former first-round draft choice Jalen Reagor has been traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to Minnesota, bringing a close to his tumultuous time in the northeast. According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional pick -- fourth or fifth round -- depending on statistical metrics.
The Ringer

Done With the White Sox, Why Road Trips Suck, and the Bears Are BACK!

The Full Go returns on the heels of a divine intervention in which Jason couldn’t watch the White Sox game, and after a season of excuses, maybe it’s time to blame everyone outside of the Sox organization (04:15). After the Bears’ final preseason game, Jason and Tony are ready to pack their bags for the Super Bowl (32:54). After a Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for over $12 million, Jason reminisces about when he used to collect sports cards (48:20).
The Ringer

How to Bet the NFL This Season

Austin and Raheem give a comprehensive guide on how to bet everything from first quarters to parlays heading into the upcoming NFL season. ‘The Rings of Power’ Is Visually Jaw-Dropping. Does It Need to Be Anything More?. For fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing, seeing his world brought to life...
NFL

