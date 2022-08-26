Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Will Bill Belichick’s Big Coaching Gamble Backfire?
Every great coach must deal with brain drain. When an NFL team reaches a Super Bowl, every struggling team surely wishes they could hire the genius who made it all happen. They can’t—the geniuses generally don’t feel like leaving—so team owners turn to the people surrounding the Great Coach, hiring away his coordinators and assistants.
The Ringer
If RJ Barrett Can’t Help the Knicks Land a Star, Can He Be One Himself?
For a player who spends quite a bit of time scoring in isolation, it’s a little odd how rarely we talk about RJ Barrett by himself. Barrett just averaged 20 points per game at age 21, and is a year removed from finishing second in the league in minutes for a playoff team, yet discussion of his game always seems to come in the context of others.
NBA・
The Ringer
Are the Patriots Failing Mac Jones (and Themselves)? Plus, Khari Thompson on Why Matt Patricia Is the Least of Their Worries.
(00:48) - PATRIOTS: Can the Pats maximize their time while Mac Jones is on his rookie contract? Also, where do the Pats rank among teams with QBs on rookie deals?. (19:51) - PATRIOTS: WEEI’s Khari Thompson joins the show to discuss the Pats’ offensive line struggles, Mac Jones’s preseason performance, Kendrick Bourne, and more.
The Ringer
Rating Every Position Group on the Patriots Roster With Doug Kyed
(1:00) - PATRIOTS: The Pats look primed to be competitive this season, but is their 2021 spending going to come back to bite them?. (18:00) - PATRIOTS: PFF’s Doug Kyed on surprise roster cuts and evaluating the Pats roster. (38:00) - RED SOX: Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora reportedly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
The Ringer
Examining the New Faces in New Places
Jason and Austin start their conversation with Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal in San Francisco and discuss how this will affect Trey Lance’s start to the NFL season. Next, they talk about Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz and speculate how they will perform for their new teams in Atlanta and Washington, respectively (8:39). They then examine some of the coaches around the league that are either taking on new roles with familiar teams, like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in New England, or making their head coaching debuts, like Mike McDaniel in Miami and Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas (19:16). Finally, they touch on the offensive changes in Pittsburgh and some of the exciting WR rookies like Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks (31:17).
The Ringer
The First Annual “My Guy” Fantasy Football Preview. Plus, the Philly Super Bowl Hype Train Is Here!
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Danny Heifetz of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show for the “My Guy” Fantasy Football Draft, where they identify NFL players who fit unique categories on draft day (2:05). Then Bill talks with Sheil Kapadia about the developing Super Bowl buzz surrounding the Eagles, expectations for QB Jalen Hurts, NFC Super Bowl contenders, and more (1:00:14).
Former first-round pick Jalen Reagor traded to Minnesota for a seventh rounder and a conditional pick as his terrible two-year spell in Philadelphia comes to an end
Former first-round draft choice Jalen Reagor has been traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to Minnesota, bringing a close to his tumultuous time in the northeast. According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional pick -- fourth or fifth round -- depending on statistical metrics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ringer
Done With the White Sox, Why Road Trips Suck, and the Bears Are BACK!
The Full Go returns on the heels of a divine intervention in which Jason couldn’t watch the White Sox game, and after a season of excuses, maybe it’s time to blame everyone outside of the Sox organization (04:15). After the Bears’ final preseason game, Jason and Tony are ready to pack their bags for the Super Bowl (32:54). After a Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for over $12 million, Jason reminisces about when he used to collect sports cards (48:20).
The Ringer
How to Bet the NFL This Season
Austin and Raheem give a comprehensive guide on how to bet everything from first quarters to parlays heading into the upcoming NFL season. ‘The Rings of Power’ Is Visually Jaw-Dropping. Does It Need to Be Anything More?. For fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing, seeing his world brought to life...
The Ringer
The Two Sides of the Yankees Offense, Mets Fail to Sweep Rockies, Sauce on His New Sauce, Plus Adam Schein on the State of NY Football
(2:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees displayed flashes of the team that dominated, then reverted right back to the team we’ve seen as of late. What do the Yankees need to get over the hump?. (6:12) — METS: The Mets take three out of four against the Rockies and...
MLB・
Comments / 0