abccolumbia.com

Newberry Wolves open season with highest ranking in program history

WACO, Texas – After being selected by the league’s coaches to finish atop the South Atlantic Conference standings at the end of the year, the Newberry College football team also garnered a ranking from the American Football Coaches Association as they were slotted in the 15th spot in the poll to start the season.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina Athletics announced a new name for its live mascot Monday, replacing the former name, “Sir Big Spur”. The live mascot will now be known as The General in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for Athletics.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan learns about the bass tournament aiming to pair anglers with Veterans

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – September 11, 2001 was the day that the world changed forever. There were heroes who were lost, and there were heroes who stepped up, and have, every day since, serving Country and Community. Amongst the various events planned for Sunday September 11, 2022, is the inaugural Guardian Classic Veteran Fishing Tournament.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCAC Grants invests nearly $12 million dollars in SC arts

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that has more doubled its previous grant-making record by investing $11.9 million in art programs in South Carolina this year. The SCAC grants reached 43 counties, and assisted 550 artists and those who share experiences and learning of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Nephron Nitrile to produce medical gloves in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced equipment arrival for its new plant that is based in West Columbia. The Nephron Nitrile plant will the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Local and state leaders gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: First Sunday at the State Museum and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum. September 4, 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar. According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each. Also guests can enjoy...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC hosting ‘rapid hire event’ for Onsite Wastewater Inspectors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting what they call a rapid hire event. DHEC says it has more than 20 open positions for onsite wastewater inspectors around the state. Below are the locations, dates and times for the rapid hire events. Spartanburg:...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28. The...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sober and Slammer Labor Day campaign kicks off

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are out on the road enjoying what is left of the summer, police are asking you to save the drinking until you get to your destination. The sober or slammer campaign is now underway and as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday which Monday September 5, 2022, is see as the unofficial end of summer. It also happens to be a time of the year where police say they tend to see more accidents on area highways and back roads.
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Ncaa Tournament#Coastal Carolina#Colonial Life Arena#Stanford
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police search for duo accused of fraudulent purchases

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you may be able to help them track down two people accused of going on a shopping spree with someone else’s money. Take a good look at the images provided by authorities captured from surveillance footage at one of their stops.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
COLUMBIA, SC
