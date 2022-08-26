Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Wolves open season with highest ranking in program history
WACO, Texas – After being selected by the league’s coaches to finish atop the South Atlantic Conference standings at the end of the year, the Newberry College football team also garnered a ranking from the American Football Coaches Association as they were slotted in the 15th spot in the poll to start the season.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina announces new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina Athletics announced a new name for its live mascot Monday, replacing the former name, “Sir Big Spur”. The live mascot will now be known as The General in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for Athletics.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about the bass tournament aiming to pair anglers with Veterans
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – September 11, 2001 was the day that the world changed forever. There were heroes who were lost, and there were heroes who stepped up, and have, every day since, serving Country and Community. Amongst the various events planned for Sunday September 11, 2022, is the inaugural Guardian Classic Veteran Fishing Tournament.
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
SCAC Grants invests nearly $12 million dollars in SC arts
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that has more doubled its previous grant-making record by investing $11.9 million in art programs in South Carolina this year. The SCAC grants reached 43 counties, and assisted 550 artists and those who share experiences and learning of...
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile to produce medical gloves in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced equipment arrival for its new plant that is based in West Columbia. The Nephron Nitrile plant will the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Local and state leaders gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: First Sunday at the State Museum and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum. September 4, 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar. According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each. Also guests can enjoy...
RELATED PEOPLE
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Meet Maximus, a furry friend in need of a home
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, we are introducing you to a furry friend in need of a home. Tyler Ryan helps us meet Maximus from the Columbia Animal Shelter.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC hosting ‘rapid hire event’ for Onsite Wastewater Inspectors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting what they call a rapid hire event. DHEC says it has more than 20 open positions for onsite wastewater inspectors around the state. Below are the locations, dates and times for the rapid hire events. Spartanburg:...
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported near Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28. The...
abccolumbia.com
Sober and Slammer Labor Day campaign kicks off
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are out on the road enjoying what is left of the summer, police are asking you to save the drinking until you get to your destination. The sober or slammer campaign is now underway and as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday which Monday September 5, 2022, is see as the unofficial end of summer. It also happens to be a time of the year where police say they tend to see more accidents on area highways and back roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police search for duo accused of fraudulent purchases
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you may be able to help them track down two people accused of going on a shopping spree with someone else’s money. Take a good look at the images provided by authorities captured from surveillance footage at one of their stops.
abccolumbia.com
Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
K9’s and Investigator join Richland County Sheriff’s Department to help in missing persons cases
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New four legged deputies are joining the team at the Richland county sheriff’s department. The Department says the German Shepard’s are a new resource being utilized in missing persons cases. The team, along with trainer and new investigator Michel Galliot and K9 Hammer are...
Comments / 0