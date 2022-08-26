Read full article on original website
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk soars in MF7 debut, sweeping Patton
It’s just one of 12 conference games, and the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference isn’t exactly a league full of pushovers. That said, Polk County’s league debut Tuesday delivered a message that the Wolverines are likely going to be a factor in the conference race. An outstanding defensive...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Middle’s second-half surge secures season-opening success
Neither a very warm August afternoon nor Canton Middle could spoil Polk County Middle’s home soccer opener on Monday. The Wolverines tallied twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 win over Canton in a Blue Ridge Conference battle at Utz Field in the season opener for both teams.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk sweeps A.C. Reynolds in final prep for conference opener
Polk County’s Mountain Foothills 7 Conference schedule promises to be a challenging 12-match grind. The Wolverines’ non-conference slate should have them ready for that road ahead. Polk County continued its non-conference success against larger schools, sweeping A.C. Reynolds 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 Monday in Fairview. The Wolverines improved to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Ache Around The Lake scheduled for October 22
The annual Ache Around The Lake road races are set for October 22 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Lanier in Tryon. The race schedule this year includes the traditional 8K, the two-mile Ouch and the 1-mile kid’s fun run. The 8K course weaves around Lake Lanier and takes part in two states, North and South Carolina, on its hilly trek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Harold Lee Williams
Columbus— Harold Lee Williams, 68, passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born and raised in Polk County, Harold was the son of the late Jonathan Arnold and Ruth Edwards Williams. He worked as an electrician until his retirement. Harold was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was proud of being a born-again Christian. He loved “loafing” around Polk County, making people laugh, and enjoyed serving the Lord through mission work. He was a loving husband and father.
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum rolls over Berea on the road
A lightning delay and a fast start from Berea couldn’t slow down the Landrum Cardinals in their season opener as they pulled off a rare victory over an Upstate 4A football program. The final score was 34-3. After a two-hour lightning delay that postponed most of the region’s games,...
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Enrollment soars as Polk County Schools reports smooth first day of classes
Smiling faces – and a lot of them – were the norm Monday morning as the 2022-23 school year shifted into full speed ahead for Polk County Schools. While Polk County Early College opened its doors on August 10, all remaining schools welcomed students Monday for the first time and enjoyed a smooth start to the school year on all campuses.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
my40.tv
Some big changes ahead for Buncombe County Schools as students start new year
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Aug. 29, marked the beginning of a new school year for many students across the mountains, including students who attend Buncombe County Schools. This school year will bring some changes, including new curriculum for bilingual learners, as well as a leadership change. At...
Centre Daily
‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say
A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
WLOS.com
Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
exoticspotter.com
Lotus Elise | Spotted in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina
Today was my last day of summer! I saw this incredible Lotus on the Blue-ridge Parkway! Such a great car; not to mention I saw a lot of other exotics to. Will upload soon!!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Results are in: New Tryon Dog Mayor announced Friday night
TRYON––On Friday evening, officials announced Judy Booty as the new Tryon Dog Mayor. Voting began online days before the election, and people also had the option to vote in person at the event, which coincided with Tryon Downtown Development Association’s Fourth Friday event. There was a pet...
wccbcharlotte.com
York Man Killed In Crash On Highway 5 in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officials say a man from York, S.C. was killed in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill on August 28th. The accident happened near the intersection of Herlong Avenue. The York County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Jason Dover was killed in the crash. He was reportedly driving when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to a news release.
fox46.com
Boat-towing man leads chase in Catawba County, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man towing a boat and in possession of drugs led deputies on a chase and then tried to flee by jumping in a lake and swimming away, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic...
Comments / 0