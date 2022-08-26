ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

sneakernews.com

“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway

The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”

Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway

Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money

As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed

Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway

Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green

The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low

Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Tartan Swooshes Give The Air Jordan 1 Mid A Fashionable Makeover

Historically, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has been the design from 1985’s most experimental trim. A recently-surfaced retro donning tartan-patterned swooshes at the profiles continues the trend. Black and a vachetta tan-reminiscent hue make up the entirety of the upper, with the latter tone claiming base layers. The aforementioned...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Golf “French Blue”

Jordan Retro footwear continues its infiltration into golf fashion as another colorway of the Air Jordan 12 has appeared via the brand’s official images. This time around, the Jumpman touches on a retro colorway from 2004 that should hit the right nostalgic notes with the current generation of golfers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway

Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue

In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus

At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
