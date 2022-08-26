Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate Iconic ‘Friends’ Scene

The year is 2000. The beloved sitcom Friends is on its sixth season and the series’ central “will they, won’t they” couple, Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), are in the midst of one of their many breakups.

To add even more drama to the situation, Rachel’s sister Jill (Reese Witherspoon) arrives at the iconic apartment shared by Rachel and Monica (Courteney Cox) and sparks immediately fly between Jill and Ross. Though Ross and Rachel aren’t together, the last thing Rachel wants to see is a relationship between her sister and her sometimes ex.

The tension between Rachel and Jill leads to a hilarious scene in which Rachel forbids her sister from dating Ross, and Jill replies that she can have anything she wants. Well, almost anything. Dairy is apparently off the table for the younger Green sister.

It’s been more than two decades since the memorable spat between Rachel and Jill but the actresses still remember it fondly. In fact, it’s among Reese Witherspoon’s favorite scenes in the show.

In a recent behind-the-scenes clip from the actresses’ new TV series The Morning Show, Witherspoon and Aniston reflected on their Friends days and reenacted the treasured scene.

“Oh, that’s sweet,” Witherspoon said while looking at a screen grab from Friends of herself and Aniston sitting in the Central Perk coffee shop. “Is this where you say the line that you love so much?” Aniston asked.

After reminding Jennifer Aniston of her line, the two Friends stars relived the fictional fight. “You can’t have Ross,” Aniston said before Witherspoon cuts in with her favorite line. “Can’t have? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy,” the Legally Blonde star replied.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Remained Close After ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are now 53 and 46, respectively, and have remained close friends ever since Witherspoon’s two-episode cameo on Friends. According to Reese Witherspoon, their friendship was almost instant, thanks to Aniston’s warmth on the sitcom set.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister,” Witherspoon recalled in a 2019 interview with Harper’s BAZAAR. “I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. … [Jennifer Aniston] was so sweet to me. I was really nervous. And she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh – don’t worry about it!'”

“I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves,” Witherspoon continued. “They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

In their new series, The Morning Show, Aniston and Witherspoon play frenemies once again. This time, however, they’re coworkers rather than sisters.

According to Jennifer Aniston, it’s even harder to have fictional friction with Witherspoon now that they’re such good friends. “It’s always fun to fight with Reese,” Aniston explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Because she’s such a sweet burst of sunshine that she’s, you know, not someone you wanna go scream your head off to.”

“And I usually always end up bursting into laughter at some point,” the Friends star continued. “It’s just too hard to be that mad with each other. But we do it.”