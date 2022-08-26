Bears Final 53-Man Roster Projection

A final attempt to call the Bears 53-man roster based on training camp practices and preseason games, knowing there could still be many changes after final cuts.

Much has occurred over the course of Bears camp and it all ends with a graduation ceremony.

This is the annual final roster cut.

Projecting who sticks around for the regular season carries an asterisk this year for the Bears. GM Ryan Poles last week told ESPN for the network telecast of the game with Seattle that "This team, in two weeks, may not look exactly as it looks tonight."

It sounds as though the 53-man roster the Bear decide upon by the Aug. 30 deadline could accept revisions afterward based on who becomes available in waivers.

This is an obvious sign of how little talent they have at many roster spots.

Expect they'll be cutting some players as early as Aug. 28 because the deadline is actually the 30th but they can reduce any time after the game Saturday night.

There could still be change in some roster battles due to the final preseason game, but over years of assessing rosters and preseason it is very rare when a player wins his spot based on the last preseason game. It's usually something coaches decide based on practices. Coaches themselves often say this.

Some Bears roster battles never really took shape in preseason due to injuries. The most heated spot was to be wide receiver but injuries to Tajae Sharpe, N'Keal Harry, Byron Pringle and David Moore made competition less obvious.

It became a matter of who was able to stay healthy more than where someone was able to stand out. They had only seven receivers practicing in the final preseason workout on Thursday and it's possible that could even be the number they have for the final roster at the position—although some of those injured will presumably be back healthy.

Deciding receivers might become more of a projection at this position when the Bears make cuts than a decision based on what coaches have seen.

Other spots have taken twists and turns with additions and players whose fortunes have changed, such as the offensive line with Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones.

Here is a projection of the final 53-man roster. One was made as camp began, and now comes a final one based on camp.

And remember, it's one that really won't be so final because it's likely to be revised 24 hours after players cut by other teams clear waivers across the NFL.

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Justin Fields; Trevor Siemian

Leaving: Nathan Peterman

The Tough Cuts: To everyone's surprise, Nathan Peterman has looked like a decent quarterback. His previous playing experience made you wonder prior to camp what the Bears were thinking by bringing him in as a third. But expect he will now need to stick around on the practice squad because it's difficult to see how the Bears would keep a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. They'll need every available slot for the meager manpower they possess.

Running backs (5): David Montgomery; Khalil Herbert; Trestan Ebner; Darrynton Evans; (FB) Khari Blasingame.

Leaving: De'Montre Tuggle

The Tough Cuts: Evans looked like he might be squeezed out, but minor injuries late in camp to Herbert and Ebner may have made a fourth back a necessity, and also special teams coordinator Richard Hightower values Evans as a gunner on punts.

Tight ends (3): Cole Kmet; Ryan Griffin; James O'Shaughnessy.

Leaving: Chase Allen; Jake Tonges

The Tough Cuts: Both Tonges and Allen have done enough to be a fourth tight end, but the first three now appear healthy and there is a need for that extra roster spot. Both should make the practice squad unless they find someone better, and Tonges may have done more to state his case as a receiver than Allen. No doubt one or both will be called upon during the season. The Bears can get by with three tight ends on the roster because they're carrying a fullback, who can also block and catch.

Offensive line (9): Braxton Jones, T; Cody Whitehair, G/C; Lucas Patrick, C; Teven Jenkins, G/T; Larry Borom, T; Sam Mustipher, G/C; Zachary Thomas, G; Ja'Tyre Carter, G; Riley Reiff, T.

Leaving: Lachavious Simmons, T; Shon Coleman, T; Michael Schofield, G; Jean Delance, T/G; Corey Dublin, C; Dieter Eiselen, C/G;

The Tough Cuts: Cutting Michael Schofield. A poor first preseason game didn't help his cause but this has been all about Teven Jenkins' rise at guard and the fact the other backups are rookies the Bears will want to keep. The Bears aren't trading Teven Jenkins now that he has proven he can play guard. Guard is Jenkins' ideal position because of his shorter arms, small hands but great mobility. If there are still doubts in coaches' minds, then Schofield makes it based on his experience amid an inexperienced bunch, and they could cut Carter but then bring him back on the practice squad. If there are injuries, Jenkins can always shift back to tackle and there are plenty of guards, although they are inexperienced. It's a line with depth, but they'll begin the season with a line that has two players who are experienced as starters, one who has eight games experience at his position and two others who have never played their spots in an NFL game.

Wide receivers (6): Darnell Mooney; Byron Pringle; Velus Jones Jr.; Equanimeous St. Brown; Tajae Sharpe; Dante Pettis.

Leaving: Nsimba Webster; Isaiah Coulter; David Moore; Kevin Shaa; Chris Finke

The Tough Cuts: Letting Webster go is tough because he has played hard and effectively, but seven receivers is probably one more than they should carry. Webster probably has more catches in camp and preseason than any receiver. Webster's real value is special teams and they have other players who cover that. The really tough call will be later. N'Keal Harry will start on injured reserve so he won't be on the roster. Then they would need to replace someone else when and if he returns late in September or early October. This is also a position where players could be cut after final cuts as waiver wire acquisitions come available.

Defense

Safety (5): Eddie Jackson; Jaquan Brisker; Dane Cruikshank; DeAndre Houston-Carson; Elijah Hicks.

Leaving: A.J. Thomas; Jon Alexander

The Tough Cuts: Nothing different here but Hicks' status on the roster could depend on whether they find another cornerback on waivers who can also play safety, if needed. It also depends on whether they actually have confidence Dane Cruikshank is healthy enough to play because his practice time since arriving in Chicago during free agency has been very brief due to an unspecified injury. Remember, unspecified injuries to Matt Eberflus means they are minor. How is a guy out so long due to a minor injury?

Cornerback (6): Jaylon Johnson; Kyler Gordon; Kindle Vildor; Lamar Jackson; Duke Shelley, Tavon Young.

Leaving: Davontae Harris; Jaylon Jones; Greg Stroman Jr.

The Tough Cuts: Do they keep Young or not, after he has been injured and spent more time in the rehab pool than on "dry land," as Eberflus put it. Do they keep Shelley, who hasn't stood out? They haven't seen Thomas Graham Jr. all training camp due to injuries. So expect he'll start out on injured reserve. Jackson probably isn't NFL material. They've had him practicing with the third team this week at times and not with starters, so he would appear to be expendable. This group sadly lacks proven depth and talent. This will be one area of main focus for the waiver wire. They could actually cut Young, Shelley and Jackson and replace the with waiver players and it should surprise no one. Also, they'll have to start with Graham on injured reserve, based on what he showed in the offseason because he hasn't been available.

Linebacker (6): Roquan Smith; Nicholas Morrow; Matthew Adams; Joe Thomas; Jack Sanborn; DeMarquis Gates.

Leaving: Caleb Johnson

The Tough Cuts: Caleb Johnson has speed but Gates has been very effective since arriving as a castoff from numerous pro leagues. Johnson could be used on practice squad. It's also possible they just go with five and cut Gates, keeping him for the practie squad, too. As long as they didn't lose two linebackers in a game to injury they wouldn't be in trouble, although linebackers usually comprise big parts of the coverage units. Sanborn has made this team as an undrafted free agent. If he doesn't, then something is wrong with coaches and the personnel people.

Defensive line (8): Justin Jones, DT; Angelo Blackson, DT; Khyiris Tonga, DT; Trevon Coley, DT; Robert Quinn, DE; Trevis Gipson, DE; Dominique Robinson, DE; Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE.

Leaving: Mario Edwards Jr. DT; Charles Snowden, DE; Mike Pennel, DT; Sam Kamara, DE/DT; Micah Dew-Treadway, DT

The Tough Cuts: The difficult choice might not really be that difficult and that's cutting Mario Edwards Jr. They haven't seen him around lately due to what is presumed a minor injury, since it's unspecified. At practice, they've been lining up Trevis Gipson inside in four-man pass rush drills with Al-Quadin Muhammad outside. Then Justin Jones is the other inside pass rusher. That shows they're prepared to move forward without Edwards, whose departure gives them a net of $1 million in cap space. Coley can play either nose or three technique in this defense and his play in games will mean Mike Pennel's departure. Coley has produced when given the chance, with a team-high three preseason sacks. As a former Colts player, he has the experience in Matt Eberflus' system on his side. A potential waived/injured surprise would be Blackson, who hasn't been practicing this week. He makes plays, though, and this team can use anyone they can get who does it.

Special teams

Cairo Santos, K; Trenton Gill, P; Patrick Scales, LS.

The Tough Cuts: None here. Gill has shown he can punt adequately in the NFL and also kick off from time to time. They'll just have to keep their fingers crossed that he can handle the tougher weather, as a product of warm weather North Carolina.

