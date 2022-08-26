ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth

California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dem Super PAC's latest ad campaign looks to shame young voters into going to polls: report

A pro-Democrat super PAC is hoping to shame young voters into heading to the polls this November, telling them that if they do not vote, everyone will be able to know it. Priorities USA is using ads currently running on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as YouTube and streaming music services. They employ a technique they refer to as "social pressure," to drive voter turnout, Axios reported.
NEVADA STATE
What are the best spots to visit in Yellowstone? Here's how much it costs to enter the oldest national park

Spanning over 3,4000 square miles in the Northwestern United States, Yellowstone is one of the most visited national parks in the country, with scenic views and hiking trails visited by millions of people every year. The park has a variety of biomes and world-renowned lakes, canyons, and mountain ranges. Congress established Yellowstone in 1872, which is considered the nation's first national park.
MONTANA STATE
Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Indiana abortion ban

Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other pro-abortion groups have sued to block an extensive abortion ban in Indiana this week. The lawsuit argues the ban infringes on the rights to privacy and equal protection under the Indiana Constitution. Indiana's law is set to take effect in mid-September and would ban all abortions with few exceptions, such as to save the life of the mother. Abortions would also be permitted in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
INDIANA STATE
Biden slammed for hypocrisy on police support by conservatives, not being anti-police enough by Left

President Biden faced criticism Tuesday for his remarks about law enforcement at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Biden, who has filled his government with appointees who at one point or another expressed support for defunding the police, and who himself expressed openness to defunding the police during the 2020 campaign, said "the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police" at the rally.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
