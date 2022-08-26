Read full article on original website
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth
California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.
Texas mayor rips 'broken' immigration system amid migrant, drug surge: 'Where is the middle ground?'
A Texas mayor ripped the Biden administration's "broken" immigration system, demanding moderate reform in order to mitigate the border crisis as it continues to spiral out of control. Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal joined "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, to discuss the impact of the crisis and why he pinned blame...
New York legislation designates Times Square a 'gun free' zone
New York City authorities are posting new signs declaring the iconic Times Square a "Gun Free Zone." This comes ahead of a new state law that takes effect on Thursday, which declares several places off limits for guns. Parks, churches and theaters have also been deemed "sensitive" places. The measure...
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Dem Super PAC's latest ad campaign looks to shame young voters into going to polls: report
A pro-Democrat super PAC is hoping to shame young voters into heading to the polls this November, telling them that if they do not vote, everyone will be able to know it. Priorities USA is using ads currently running on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as YouTube and streaming music services. They employ a technique they refer to as "social pressure," to drive voter turnout, Axios reported.
Mayra Flores rips Biden administration for 'politicizing' border crisis: 'Nothing surprises me anymore'
Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores sounded the alarm Wednesday on how the border crisis is affecting migrant children, as a Republican women's coalition visits the southern border to raise awareness on what migrants continue to face during their trek to the United States. Rep. Flores spoke with "Fox & Friends First"...
What are the best spots to visit in Yellowstone? Here's how much it costs to enter the oldest national park
Spanning over 3,4000 square miles in the Northwestern United States, Yellowstone is one of the most visited national parks in the country, with scenic views and hiking trails visited by millions of people every year. The park has a variety of biomes and world-renowned lakes, canyons, and mountain ranges. Congress established Yellowstone in 1872, which is considered the nation's first national park.
Gov. Noem rips Biden administration's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as unvaccinated migrants flood border
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ripped Biden's "hypocrisy" on the vaccine mandate, accusing the the White House of applying a double standard as it pertains to unvaccinated migrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss how the policy has affected the economy of her state while the migrant crisis rages on.
Federal fugitive Andrew Ainsworth is fatally shot by police in Virginia
Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation. State police said...
Heat impacts West: Temperatures to reach 100-degree range for millions
Once again, the heat will be the top story as temperatures soar across the western U.S. Daytime highs will reach the 90s and 100-degree range for tens of millions, with not a lot of relief forecast over the next several days. Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect.
Judge orders Rep. Gosar, others to pay $75K in legal fees for suing Dem ‘for the purpose of harassment'
An Arizona judge ordered Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Republican Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem, and former State Rep. Anthony Kern to pay more than $75,000 in legal fees and costs to a Democratic state lawmaker after their lawsuit against her failed. In an order issued Monday, Arizona Superior Court Judge...
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a "beef" he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged Twitter users...
Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Indiana abortion ban
Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other pro-abortion groups have sued to block an extensive abortion ban in Indiana this week. The lawsuit argues the ban infringes on the rights to privacy and equal protection under the Indiana Constitution. Indiana's law is set to take effect in mid-September and would ban all abortions with few exceptions, such as to save the life of the mother. Abortions would also be permitted in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Some New York Democrats move away from Hochul as crime surges: 'Dragging down the state'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., landed in hot water after a recent speech in which she called for her political opponents to leave the Empire State, but recent controversies surrounding her divisive rhetoric as well as soft-on-crime bail reform policies among others are giving New York Democrats a rescind their support as well.
Biden slammed for hypocrisy on police support by conservatives, not being anti-police enough by Left
President Biden faced criticism Tuesday for his remarks about law enforcement at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Biden, who has filled his government with appointees who at one point or another expressed support for defunding the police, and who himself expressed openness to defunding the police during the 2020 campaign, said "the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police" at the rally.
Dr. Oz rips Democrat Fetterman for refusing to debate in Pennsylvania Senate race: 'Hiding his radical views'
Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz warned Wednesday his opponent, John Fetterman, is "hiding his radical views" since he has so far refused to debate him ahead of the November election. Oz joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why he believes the Democrat is evading the debate stage after offering...
School choice advocate calls out Charlie Crist over education policy flip: 'He thinks that we have amnesia'
A staunch school choice advocate who served at the Department of Education during former President Trump's tenure in the White House is taking aim at Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, over his shift in support for educational policies that she and other students benefited from. In...
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
