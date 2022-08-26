Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox. The relationship ended shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her experience dating the younger man...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Being a Mom of 2: It's 'Super Scary'
Since welcoming baby number 2 with Tristan Thompson earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian has kept pretty mum about her baby boy. She regularly posts about True, 4, but so far hasn’t shared many details about her son. But in a recent interview, she opened up about how motherhood with two little ones is “super scary,” and girl, we can relate! “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously,” the Good American founder told Elle today about being a mom of two. “I love it so much.” That is so true! Being responsible for two lives is a challenge, especially when...
Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Split Months After Very Telling Milestone
The couple have reportedly ended their relationship after more than four years together.
HuffPost
Prince Harry Details How He's Spending The 25th Anniversary Of Princess Diana's Death
"Every day, I hope to do her proud," the Duke of Sussex said of his mother.
Eddie Murphy spotted filming 'Beverly Hills Cop' wearing iconic jacket
Eddie Murphy is back in business, reprising his role as Axel Foley in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series. The famous 1984 film, which starred Murphy as a Detroit-based cop who infiltrated Beverly Hills to solve his friend's murder, has seen two sequels in 1987 and 1994. Blink, and you might...
Jeremiah Duggar And Wife, Hannah, Are Expecting Their First Child
The 19 Kids and Counting alum, Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann almost three months after they made their engagement public. However, the lovebirds decided to make their relationship more formal, and sometime in March, they celebrated their union at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. After the wedding, the couple...
JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent'
It has been just over a week since Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two are certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer reportedly revealed on Instagram her fury with a leaked "private moment" between her and her groom.
16 Married People Whose Mistakes Are So Sad They're Literally Hysterical
These spouse fails will be remembered for a long, long time.
Princess Diana: 25 years after her tragic passing, Fox Nation explores her life, death, and legacy
In the 25 years since Princess Diana of Wales’ "tragedy of epic proportions," the world has helped her legacy live on while simultaneously reveling in the mystery surrounding her unexpected death. Now, on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing, Fox Nation’s "Scandalous" reveals what those closest to the...
