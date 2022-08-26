'We Want To Progress' - Thomas Tuchel On Champions League Draw

The draw took place in Istanbul and Chelsea are in Group E with AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

The groups for Europe's elite sides were confirmed yesterday afternoon as clubs now prepare to get their Champions League campaigns underway from September 6th.

The draw took place in Istanbul and Chelsea are in Group E with AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

In his press conference this afternoon, Thomas Tuchel admitted he wasn't too bothered about who other teams got in their respective groups.

" I cannot care less about the other groups. We need to be fast with sorting away tickets."

Tuchel then joked about Mateo Kovacic buying all the away tickets for the Dinamo and Salzburg games, with Zagreb being where the midfielder's senior career began and Austria the country of his birth.

Kovacic began his career in Croatia's capital IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic

" The family of Mateo Kovacic are buying all the tickets... Austria and Croatia... playing AC Milan. He's buying all the tickets, that's the focus! "

Speaking about the draw Chelsea received, Tuchel played down the idea of it being an easy group for his side.

"It's always a difficult group. I have never experienced an easy group. I don't care about the names or leagues. We want to go through."

All three of Chelsea's group stage opponents won their respective domestic leagues last season by a combined total of 27 points, with Zagreb winning their 5th consecutive league title in 2021/22 .

This will be the second time the Blues have faced AC Milan in the Champions League group stage, last facing them in 2000 as manager Gianluca Vialli led Chelsea to their debut in the competition.

Gianluca Vialli in charge of Chelsea IMAGO / Geoff Martin

In terms of Zagreb and Salzburg, Chelsea have never faced them before in European competition so fans can look forward to a couple of new away days to tick off their lists.

Read More Chelsea Stories