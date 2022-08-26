ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘cultural vandalism’ in Ukraine

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvNX6_0hWUijTZ00

Boris Johnson has condemned Russia’s “cultural vandalism” in Ukraine , saying invading forces are trying to erase Ukrainian culture in areas they have taken over.

The Prime Minister said the UK would fund “cultural protection measures” in Ukraine as well as continuing to donate civil and military aid.

He also praised Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra and said he was proud the UK would be holding Eurovision next year on Ukraine’s behalf.

Mr Johnson made the comments in a video message to the Edinburgh International Culture Summit, which is being hosted at the Scottish Parliament.

The summit brings together culture ministry delegations from around the world and has a particular focus on Ukraine this year.

Mr Johnson said: “Throughout history, we’ve seen what happens when aggressors try to oppress and to eliminate culture.

“We saw it with the Nazis in the Second World War, the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“Today, the world is once again witnessing unforgivable acts of cultural vandalism, this time in Ukraine.”

He continued: “Much of Putin’s twisted rationale for his invasion rests on the vile assertion that Ukraine is somehow not a real country.

“This is a lie that he seeks to make true by systematically erasing all traces of the centuries-old Ukrainian culture from the territory his troops occupy.”

The UK will fund “cultural heritage protection measures” as well as military and humanitarian aid, he said.

The Prime Minister added: “I’m also proud, by the way, that the UK will be providing a venue in which Ukraine can host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“If ever you wanted an inspirational case study on the power of culture to bring people together, then Kalush Orchestra surely provides it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNFm6_0hWUijTZ00

A number of cultural figures from Ukraine are appearing at the summit, including author Oksana Zabuzhko and musician Maryna Krut.

To mark the beginning of the summit, a ceramic cockerel-shaped jug which was handed to Mr Johnson in Kyiv is going on display at Holyrood.

The Prime Minister and Volodymyr Zelensky were handed matching jugs by a woman from Kharkiv while walking through the streets of the Ukrainian capital in April.

In Ukrainian folklore, cockerels are believed to have powers of protection.

This type of jug became emblematic of Ukraine’s strong resistance against invading Russian forces after photographer Elizaveta Servatynska captured an image of a similar jug sitting undamaged on a kitchen cabinet in a high-rise apartment block in March.

The building, in Borodyanka, had been torn apart by Russian bombing.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials.The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures." They added that the U.S. assesses that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs.The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its...
MILITARY
The Independent

Gorbachev will be laid to rest at the weekend, but no state funeral for former leader, says Russian media

There will be no state funeral for the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, a Russian news agency reported on Wednesday. “There are no plans to organise a state funeral for Gorbachev,” sources told the Interfax agency.Earlier, the Gorbachev Foundation told the same agency that its founder would be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, who died in 1999. Gorbachev died on Tuesday at a central Moscow hospital at the age of 91, after a long illness. The funeral will take place on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Gorbachev’s daughter and a...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Zabuzhko
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Vandalism#Russia#Humanitarian Aid#Ukrainian#The Scottish Parliament#Nazis#The Khmer Rouge#Taliban
The Independent

Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

More than four in 10 Americans say civil war is more likely within the next decade, poll finds

A newly released poll has found that a significant number of Americans believe the United States will be embroiled in a civil war within the next 10 years as political divisions continue to strain the country’s civic bonds.The online survey of 1,500 adults — commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 20 to 23 August — found that 29 per cent of respondents said a civil war would be “somewhat likely”, while 14 per cent said such a conflict would be “very likely”. Self-described “strong Republicans” were the most likely to say a civil war in the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Trump claims FBI agents ‘threw’ classified documents ‘all over the floor’ to frame him after DOJ reveals more evidence in filing

Former president Donald Trump is now accusing FBI agents of staging a photograph taken during the 8 August search of his home and office to “make [him] look bad” and repeating his previous claim to have declassified the entire lot of highly sensitive documents found there. A late Tuesday court filing by the Department of Justice revealed that FBI agents had found documents bearing markings of the highest levels of classification in locations throughout Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home and office at Mar-a-Lago, the mansion turned private club where he maintains his primary residence. A photograph submitted to...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Republicans responded to the Trump FBI raid and destroyed their chances in the midterms

Coming after the publication of the (redacted) affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a warrant to search ex-president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the weekend’s Sunday shows could have given Republicans the perfect chance to defend the former president.But instead of dispatching Jim Jordan to yell about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Fox News or dispatching ranking House Intelligence Committee member Mike Turner to CNN, Republicans had only two lawmakers show up to fight Trump’s corner.CNN’s State of the Union featured New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who infuriated Republicans when he passed on challenging Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in this year’s...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer compares DoJ’s Mar-a-Lago document storage directives to ‘stuff of an overdue library book’

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in the affair of the sensitive documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago has claimed that the matter has been overhyped, likening a crucial Department of Justice letter to “the stuff of an overdue library book.Appearing on Fox News, attorney Jim Trusty worked hard to draw a comparison between the investigation into Mr Trump and the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails while serving as secretary of state – a scandal invoked by many Trump allies as they try to demonstrate a double standard in the treatment of the ex-president.But Mr Trusty also addressed the...
POTUS
The Independent

Video appears to capture Johnson taking part and speaking to man in police raid

A video posted on social media appears to capture Boris Johnson taking part in a police raid and being filmed by and speaking to a man already in the property.The video posted on social media comes after the Prime Minister attended a police raid on Wednesday with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London.“Bro, how the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there,” a man says to a camera in the video posted online.The footage then cuts to what looks to be the inside of a home where a man carrying the camera opens a door to find police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump falls for fake Ivanka Trump account on Covid vaccines

Donald Trump promoted an obviously fake anti-vaccine post attributed to his daughter Ivanka’s Truth Social account as he raged about the FBI and the Mar-a-Lago raid on Tuesday.“Biden and his government are still trying to manipulate you with the useless vaccines. Don’t fall for his lies, it’s over,” the bogus post read, before going on to encourage followers to purchase an anti-vax book. The post was one of dozens of “retruths”, memes and furious statements made by the former president on the social media platform overnight on Monday. Mr Trump regurgitated many of his old grievances as he...
POTUS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham’s warning of ‘riots’ if Trump prosecuted is ‘incredibly irresponsible’, former DoJ official says

A former top official in the US Department of Justice has condemned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting there would be "riots in the streets" if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in connection to a trove of sensitive US government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary McCord appeared on CNN's New Day to criticise what she calls a "veiled threat" made by Mr Graham. “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an elected official to basically make veiled threats of violence, just if law enforcement and the Department of Justice and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Shamima Begum ‘smuggled to Syria by Canadian spy’

A Canadian intelligence agent smuggled Shamima Begum and her two friends into Syria, according to reports.Ms Begum fled her east London home for Syria as a 15-year-old schoolgirl with Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) more than seven years ago.She has denied any involvement in terror activities and is challenging a Government decision to remove her citizenship, while Ms Sultana was reportedly killed in a Russian air raid and Ms Abase is missing.According to the BBC and The Times, Mohammed Al Rasheed, who is alleged to have been a double agent working for...
WORLD
The Independent

Melania Trump is ‘annoyed’ at FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago but more concerned with selling NFTs, report says

Although allegedly “annoyed” at the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, Melania Trump has instead concentrated her attention on selling and promoting NFTs (non fungible tokens), a report says.While former US president Donald Trump melts down over an impending legal battle with the US Justice Department, Ms Trump had expressed less concern about the turn of events, CNN reported on Wednesday.“She cared, but not like he cared”, a source familiar with Ms Trump said of the search on Mar-a-Lago on 8 August, when FBI agents allegedly looked through her belongings. Mr Trump, in comparison, wrote on Truth...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

817K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy